Allu Arjun's plea to fans puts Tollywood's toxic fan wars in the spotlight

Highlights

Allu Arjun urged fans and critics to stop trolling and focus on positivity.

His comments come as online fan wars have become increasingly hostile in Telugu cinema.

The actor said people should spend time on what they enjoy rather than attacking others online.

Allu Arjun has weighed in on one of the Telugu film industry's biggest online problems, urging fans to stop engaging in trolling and hate campaigns as fan rivalries continue to dominate social media.

Speaking at the annual Allu Arjun Fan Association (AAFA) summit in Hyderabad, the actor appealed not only to his supporters but also to those who criticise him, saying the energy spent attacking others could be put to better use.

Allu Arjun's appeal to fans

Addressing the gathering, the Raaka star said he had been waiting for the right occasion to speak to fans, anti-fans and critics alike.

"If you don't like someone, don't waste time hating and trolling them," he said.

He added that people should devote their time to things they genuinely enjoy rather than focusing on those they dislike. In a light-hearted moment, he joked that people would be better off waiting outside the house of someone they have a crush on than spending time trolling online.

Allu Arjun also encouraged his fans to carry out at least one good deed every year, saying fandom should have a positive impact beyond cinema.

Why toxic fandom has become a bigger issue

The actor's remarks come as fan culture in Telugu cinema has become increasingly polarised. Rival fan groups frequently battle on social media over film announcements, trailers, box office collections and reviews, with discussions often descending into abuse.

What begins as support for a favourite star can quickly escalate into organised trolling, personal attacks, morphed images and coordinated campaigns targeting actors, critics and rival fan bases. Anti-fan accounts have also become more prominent, dedicating their activity to mocking particular stars rather than discussing films.

Allu Arjun has himself been drawn into several online fan wars in recent years, particularly during debates surrounding Pushpa: The Rule and the renewed discussion over the film's premiere stampede case.

A wider conversation beyond one actor

While fan rivalries have long been part of Indian cinema, industry figures have increasingly called for healthier online behaviour. Allu Arjun's comments add to that conversation by shifting the focus from competition between stars to respect for fellow audiences.

His message was simple: support the artists you admire, but don't let fandom become an excuse for hostility. At a time when social media often amplifies conflict around every major release, his appeal reflects a growing recognition that toxic fan culture can overshadow the films themselves.