13 celebrities who have voiced support for India's student protests

Highlights

Actors, musicians and public figures have joined or publicly supported the CJP-led protests over the alleged NEET-UG examination irregularities.

While some took part in demonstrations, others used their platforms to call for accountability and student safety.

The growing list of supporters has brought national attention to the student-led movement.

The Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) campaign over the alleged NEET-UG examination irregularities has drawn support from across India's entertainment industry. As students continue to protest, several actors, musicians and public figures have either joined demonstrations on the ground or spoken out against the reported use of force on protesters, urging authorities to engage in dialogue and address students' concerns.

Celebrities who joined the protests

1. Sonam Wangchuk

The educator and climate activist has become one of the movement's leading voices, staging an indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. He has continued to demand assurances that students protesting across the country will not face punitive action.

2. Shabana Azmi

The veteran actor visited Jantar Mantar ahead of the CJP's "Chalo Sansad" march and addressed protesters. She described peaceful protest as a constitutional right and urged authorities to listen to students' concerns.

3. Prakash Raj

Prakash Raj travelled to New Delhi to participate in the "Chalo Sansad" march, carrying a copy of the Constitution. He also criticised the silence of sections of the film industry and called for greater accountability.

4. Hanumankind

The internationally recognised rapper joined students and civil society groups during the protest at Jantar Mantar. He later shared videos of the police action on Instagram, writing: "There's no justification for this kind of force being used against the people that showed up today. Believing we deserve better is not a crime."

5. Ayesha Khan

The Dhurandhar actor and former Bigg Boss contestant was detained by Mumbai Police while attempting to join a solidarity march in Dadar. Responding to criticism over her participation, she wrote: "I would rather lose my career than lose my spine."

6.'Therukkural' Arivu

The Tamil rapper and songwriter joined solidarity protests outside the Chennai Secretariat in support of students protesting the alleged NEET-UG examination irregularities. He was detained by Tamil Nadu Police alongside fellow activists during the demonstration before being released, highlighting that solidarity protests and police detentions extended beyond New Delhi.

Celebrities who voiced support

7. Sonu Sood

The actor urged authorities to respond with empathy rather than force, saying students deserved to be heard and their concerns addressed fairly.

8. Diljit Dosanjh

The singer and actor condemned the reported violence during the protests and called for constructive dialogue, urging authorities to engage with students peacefully.

9. Riteish Deshmukh

Riteish Deshmukh expressed solidarity with the movement, saying the country's youth deserved to be heard and encouraged support for students raising their concerns.

10. Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza criticised the reported use of force against demonstrators and appealed for peaceful dialogue, saying students should be listened to rather than silenced.

11. Richa Chadha

The actor backed the movement in a social media post, saying students' concerns and demands were valid while encouraging them to continue speaking up for their future.

12. Swara Bhasker

Swara Bhasker visited Jantar Mantar during Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike, met organisers and later thanked those involved in the movement through a social media post.

13. Vir Das

The comedian and actor encouraged fellow artists to speak up on issues affecting students, saying remaining silent during a youth-led movement was a missed opportunity to support accountability.

Honourable mentions

Several other actors, filmmakers, musicians and public figures have also voiced support for the CJP-led anti-NEET movement or called for accountability, dialogue and student safety. They include R. Madhavan, Alia Bhatt, Nazriya Nazim, Genelia D'Souza, Kamal Haasan, Pa. Ranjith, Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Arijit Singh, Tovino Thomas, Dulquer Salmaan, Soha Ali Khan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Aayush Sharma, Rohit Saraf, Chaar Diwari, Encore ABJ (Abhijay Negi), RAGA, Karma, Domnick Massih and Sanchay with an X, among others.

From hunger strikes and street marches to social media statements and public appeals, support from the entertainment industry has helped amplify the students' demands, turning the CJP-led campaign into one of the country's most widely discussed youth movements.