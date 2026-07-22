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Vijay calls Rahul Gandhi's detention 'anti-democratic' as he presses for NEET reform

He proposed moving education back to the State List as a long-term solution

Vijay calls Rahul Gandhi's detention 'anti-democratic' as he presses for NEET reform

Vijay expressed support for the Opposition's protest at Parliament

X/ ChiefTamilNadu
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJul 22, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Vijay has criticised the detention of Rahul Gandhi and other Opposition leaders in New Delhi.
  • The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister reiterated his demand for the abolition of NEET.
  • He proposed moving education back to the State List as a long-term solution.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president C. Joseph Vijay has condemned the detention of Rahul Gandhi and other Opposition leaders in New Delhi, calling the move "anti-democratic", while renewing his demand for the abolition of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET).

In a post on X on Wednesday, Vijay expressed support for the Opposition's protest at Parliament, held after Rahul Gandhi and other leaders were detained during a demonstration outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence. The protest was organised over a series of examination paper leaks and sought reforms to the education system.

Vijay backs Opposition protest

Describing the detention of the leaders as "anti-democratic", Vijay said his party stood firmly with the Opposition's protest and reaffirmed its long-standing position that NEET should be scrapped.

He said the entrance examination continues to place a heavy burden on students and their families, adding that the issue should not be reduced to an electoral promise.

Calls for changes to education policy

Vijay argued that the only permanent solution to abolishing NEET would be to move education from the Concurrent List back to the State List, allowing state governments greater control over education, including medical admissions.

He said that if constitutional or legal obstacles prevented such a move, the Centre should consider creating a Special Concurrent List to give states the authority to make decisions on education.

Appeal to the Centre

Urging the Union government to respond to the concerns of students and the public, Vijay said it should respect their aspirations by abolishing NEET.

His remarks come as political debate over the medical entrance examination has intensified following recent paper leak controversies, with Opposition parties calling for greater accountability and reforms to the country's examination system.

rahul gandhineetdemocraticcjp delhi protestvijay
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