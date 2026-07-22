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NMC seeks minority views on training reforms before consultation deadline

Regulator's review of nursing and midwifery training standards closes on July 23

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Black, Asian and ethnic minority women and their children face higher risk of death or harm during pregnancy, childbirth or after birth

Photo for representation: iStock
Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasJul 22, 2026
Pramod Thomas

Pramod Thomas is an assistant editor at Eastern Eye, where he covers British Asian affairs and key developments in UK politics and business. With two decades of journalism experience, his areas of interest include business, international affairs, current events, arts and culture. 

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THE Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) has urged more people from black, Asian and ethnic minority backgrounds to take part in its consultation on nursing and midwifery education, ahead of the closing date on July 23.

More than 5,600 people across the UK have responded so far, including professionals, students, educators, employers, researchers and members of the public. Over 500 respondents are from black, Asian and ethnic minority backgrounds, and the regulator wants more people from these communities to contribute in the final week.

Proposals under consultation include cutting the minimum required hours for nursing programmes from 4,600 to 3,600, extending midwifery programmes from three to four years, and requiring all nursing students to complete at least one community-based practice placement.

The plans also call for stronger requirements on Approved Education Institutions and their practice learning partners, so nursing, nursing associate and midwifery professionals develop skills in anti-racism, bias awareness, cultural curiosity, safety and respect.

These proposals sit alongside the NMC's wider work on equity, diversity and inclusion, including new anti-racism principles for midwifery and nursing education and practice. The principles aim to address health inequities faced by racially minoritised people, including the black maternal health crisis, in which black, Asian and ethnic minority women and their children face higher risk of death or harm during pregnancy, childbirth or after birth.

They are intended to prepare the ground for an updated NMC Code in 2027, which will set out expectations for nursing and midwifery professionals to recognise, challenge and disrupt racism.

Chris Dzikiti, executive director of Professional Practice at the NMC, said the proposals are about making sure "nursing and midwifery education reflects the realities of modern health and care."

He said strengthening expectations around anti-racism and inclusive practice signals the regulator's "commitment to addressing the Black maternal health crisis."

Dzikiti added there is still time for people, including those from Black, Asian and ethnic minority backgrounds, "to have their say on our proposals."

The consultation follows two years of research involving students, professionals, educators and practice learning partners. In 2025, the NMC held 25 engagement events attended by more than 1,250 people across the UK.

Evidence gathered by the regulator found practice learning experiences vary in quality, even though many students report positive experiences overall.

The consultation asks whether changes are needed to ensure nurses, midwives and nursing associates are consistently equipped to deliver person-centred care.

To participate, click here

nursing and midwifery counciluk nursesracism in nursing uknmc minority views
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