Charity and business leaders urge ministers to back four-day work week

Highlights

Local government secretary Steve Reed criticised South Cambridgeshire Council’s four-day week despite independent data showing improvements.

Over 100 business and charity leaders signed open letter urging government to support shorter working week transition

Council leader says policy saves £399,000 annually and disputes minister’s performance claims.

More than 100 business and charity leaders have demanded the government support Britain’s transition to a shorter working week, after local government secretary Steve Reed criticised a council for adopting a four-day work pattern.

In a letter leaked to the Telegraph, Reed claimed an independent report showed that "performance had declined in housing services including rent collection, re-letting times and tenant satisfaction with repairs". He wrote to the South Cambridgeshire District Council and expressed “deep disappointment” over the policy.

Council leader Bridget Smith disputed the claims, saying independently assessed data showed the vast majority of services had either improved or remained the same. Independent analysis by the Universities of Salford, Bradford and Cambridge found 21 of 24 council services improved or stayed the same since the four-day week began in 2023.

Smith noted that staff completed 100 per cent of their work in 32 hours weekly. “Our financial analysis indicates we are saving a net £399,000 per annum, largely due to eliminating our reliance on agency staff,” she said. Job applications rose by 120 per cent during the trial.

Leaders demand reform

Joe Ryle, campaign director at the 4 Day Week Foundation who coordinated Thursday’s open letter, called Reed’s comments “frankly ridiculous”. The letter to the business secretary urges the creation of a working time council to guide the shift towards shorter weeks.

“As business leaders who have witnessed the successful transition to a four-day working week with no loss of pay, we can say with confidence it is already delivering results today,” the letter states.

According to Office for National Statistics analysis, more than 200,000 workers have switched to a four-day week since the Covid-19 pandemic. The 4 Day Week Foundation estimates at least 430 UK companies, covering over 13,000 workers, have adopted shorter working weeks recently.

Another 25 councils across England are reportedly planning to trial four-day weeks next year. The government has no legal power over council working patterns, meaning ministers can apply pressure but cannot impose a ban.