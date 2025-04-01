IPL 2025 - LSG vs PBKS: Lucknow to host Punjab in first home game of the season

Skip to content
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranApr 01, 2025
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 continues to build momentum, and on April 1, fans can expect a thrilling encounter as Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) host Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. This exciting fixture marks LSG's first home game of the season, and with both teams coming off strong performances, the match promises to be an intense showdown.

LSG, led by the young and dynamic Rishabh Pant, have had a mixed start to the season, with one win and one loss. In contrast, PBKS, under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer, will be looking to maintain their winning streak after their solid victory in their opening game. The stage is set for a thrilling battle, and all eyes will be on the key players who could turn the tide.

Pitch conditions: A bowler’s paradise

Ekana Cricket Stadium is known for its challenging pitch conditions, which tend to favour the bowlers, particularly spinners. The black soil surface makes it tough for batsmen to score freely, as the ball grips and comes onto the bat slowly. On the other hand, the red soil surface provides decent bounce for pacers, making it a more favourable surface for them, although the conditions are still relatively difficult for batting. With both teams possessing powerful line-ups, the surface could well be a deciding factor in this contest.

The match is set to start at 7:30 PM (IST), and fans can catch all the action live on Star Sports Network or stream it via JioHotstar.

A Head-to-head record to watch

Looking at the history between these two sides, Lucknow Super Giants have had the upper hand. Out of the four matches played between the two teams, LSG has emerged victorious on three occasions. PBKS claimed a single win, which came in the 2023 season by just two wickets in Lucknow. Interestingly, both sides have managed to win a game each at the Ekana Stadium, setting the stage for a balanced contest.

LSG will be hoping to extend their dominance, while PBKS will be looking to bounce back after their narrow defeat last season. With both teams in good form, this match could be a turning point in the tournament.

Key player battles

One of the most exciting aspects of this encounter will be the player battles on display. Several key players will be under the spotlight, with matchups that could be game-changers.

Rishabh Pant vs Yuzvendra Chahal: Rishabh Pant, IPL's most expensive player at ₹27 crore, has had a quiet start to the season, and will be keen to make an impact in this game. However, Yuzvendra Chahal, the leg-spinner for PBKS, has dismissed Pant three times in just 13 IPL innings. Pant has a solid strike-rate of 140.67 against Chahal, but the spinner will be looking to continue his dominance in this matchup.

Pant vs Glenn Maxwell: Glenn Maxwell, another key player for PBKS, has had some success against Pant in the past, having dismissed him twice in just 12 deliveries. Pant, however, will be eager to get the better of Maxwell and prove his worth after a slow start.

Nicholas Pooran vs Arshdeep Singh: Nicholas Pooran has been in blistering form for LSG, scoring 75 off 30 balls and 70 off 26 balls in their first two matches. But PBKS pacer Arshdeep Singh has managed to dismiss Pooran once in their three encounters. Pooran's aggressive batting will be tested by Arshdeep's left-arm seamers, and this battle will be crucial in determining LSG’s scoring potential.

Glenn Maxwell vs Shardul Thakur: Maxwell’s recent form has been a bit patchy, but his explosive batting ability remains a threat. Shardul Thakur, who impressed with a four-wicket haul against SRH, will be looking to get the better of Maxwell. With Maxwell having a modest strike-rate against Thakur, this battle will be key for PBKS if they are to keep LSG's batting in check.

Team performance

Lucknow Super Giants have a heavy-hitting batting line-up, with players like Pant, Nicholas Pooran, and Mitchell Marsh all capable of turning the game on its head. Pooran has been in red-hot form, and his blistering knocks will be critical to LSG’s success. Despite Pant’s slow start, LSG will be hoping for a breakthrough performance from their captain.

On the bowling front, Shardul Thakur has been in great form, taking key wickets for LSG, while Ravi Bishnoi's spin could also come into play on the slow Ekana pitch. Avesh Khan and Prince Yadav will also need to step up to restrict PBKS' powerful batsmen.

PBKS, on the other hand, have been buoyed by their captain Shreyas Iyer, who was in fine touch during their opening match with an unbeaten 97. Alongside him, Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell are two experienced all-rounders capable of turning the game. However, PBKS' pace attack, led by Arshdeep Singh and supported by Marco Jansen, will be tested by the likes of Pooran and Pant.

A close contest

Both teams have strong, well-rounded squads, but LSG’s superior head-to-head record against PBKS gives them a slight edge. That said, PBKS has enough firepower to challenge them. The match promises to be a thrilling contest, with key battles between top players on both sides.

With both teams coming off wins, this match could go either way, and fans can expect a nail-biting finish. Will LSG continue their dominance, or will PBKS turn the tables this season? Only time will tell, but one thing is for sure – IPL 2025’s encounter between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings is not to be missed.

Match details:

  • Teams: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS), Match 13
  • Date & time: Tuesday, April 1, 2025, 7:30 PM (IST)
  • Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
  • Live broadcast & streaming: Sports18/Star Sports Network, JioHotstar
