Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Did anti-ageing pills, beauty supplements and glutathione trigger Shefali Jariwala’s death?

Doctors warn against unsupervised use of anti-ageing treatments as post-mortem report is awaited in Shefali Jariwala’s case.

Shefali Jariwala

Glutathione and anti ageing drugs under spotlight after Shefali Jariwala death

Instagram/shefalijariwala
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiJun 30, 2025
Pooja Pillai
Pooja was born in Kochi and raised on a mix of newspapers, pop culture, and too many questions. She studied Communicative English and Journalism before earning her Master’s in Journalism from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, and began her career interning at The Times of India and Channel I'M — where she later became a news anchor, scripting and presenting her own stories. Between deadlines, she’s worked across digital media platforms, covering politics, gender, pop culture, cinema, and everything in between. She has interviewed actors, creators, and changemakers, and occasionally edits her own video content — thanks to being certified in Photoshop and InDesign. In 2025, she joined the Asian Media Group in her first “official” newsroom gig, where she now covers entertainment, lifestyle, and the layered realities of South Asian identity. She believes storytelling should feel personal — even when it’s public — and likes to write not to please, but to provoke, question, and occasionally stir the pot.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Quick highlights:

  • Shefali Jariwala died at 42 in Mumbai after reportedly collapsing post-fast; cause of death suspected to be cardiac arrest or blood pressure drop.
  • Police found anti-ageing pills, vitamin supplements, and glutathione injections at her residence.
  • Doctors stress the risks of unsupervised use of hormone-based and anti-ageing treatments.
  • Final post-mortem report expected in two days; no foul play suspected, case treated as accidental death.

The untimely death of actor-model Shefali Jariwala has sparked renewed concern over the unregulated use of anti-ageing treatments and self-medication. The 42-year-old, best known for her appearance in Kaanta Laga, was declared dead on arrival at a Mumbai hospital on Friday night. Initial investigations suggest she may have suffered a cardiac arrest following a steep drop in blood pressure, possibly linked to taking supplements on an empty stomach.

Shefali Jariwala Shefali Jariwala death raises concern over anti ageing drugs and self medication Instagram/shefalijariwala


What caused Shefali Jariwala’s collapse? Police and doctors investigate

Shefali Jariwala was rushed to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital by her husband and friends after she suddenly collapsed at home, but she was already unresponsive. Her family said she had been fasting for a religious ritual and had consumed her regular supplements shortly after breaking the fast. Among the substances recovered at her Andheri apartment were glutathione injections, commonly used for skin lightening, and various anti-ageing tablets.

Doctors at Cooper Hospital, where her post-mortem was conducted, suspect a fatal drop in blood pressure, though only the final autopsy will confirm the precise cause of death. So far, Mumbai Police have ruled out foul play and registered an accidental death report.


Health experts warn against unmonitored anti-ageing therapies

Experts are now urging caution over the growing trend of unsupervised beauty and anti-ageing regimens, especially among public figures. Dr Dhirendra Singhania, a leading cardiologist, pointed to steroids, hormone therapies, and poor sleep as major heart risk factors, even among seemingly fit individuals. While glutathione and vitamin C aren’t inherently dangerous, he said their misuse or interaction with other drugs can trigger complications.

Shefali Jariwala Anti ageing pills found at Shefali Jariwala home spark health safety debate Instagram/shefalijariwala


Shefali had no known chronic illnesses apart from epilepsy, which doctors say is unlikely to be linked to her sudden collapse. Her death, while still under investigation, adds to growing concerns about beauty pressures, self-prescribed treatments, and the long-term risks of trying to defy ageing without medical oversight.

anti ageing treatmentshealthunprescribed drugsshefali jariwala

Related News

Squid Game season 3
TV

'Squid Game' season 3 finale sparks backlash as fans call ending rushed and disappointing

chennai-rpl
Sports

Chennai win first Rugby Premier League title as Sevens debuts in India

Karan Johar & kids
Entertainment

Karan Johar reveals he broke down after troll accused him of denying kids a mother

More For You

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson attends the "Jurassic World Rebirth" photocall

Getty Images

Scarlett Johansson calls out Hollywood’s history of hypersexualising young women

Quick highlights:

  • Scarlett Johansson says early roles focused on “desirability” and male-centred narratives
  • Notes positive shift in how women are portrayed in Hollywood today
  • Recalls being hypersexualised and typecast as a young actress
  • Currently stars in The Phoenician Scheme, with Jurassic World Rebirth out on 2 July

Scarlett Johansson has reflected on how Hollywood roles for women have evolved, admitting that early in her career, most of her characters were written to serve male-driven storylines. Speaking in an interview, the actress said the landscape has changed, with more nuanced opportunities for women on screen.

Keep ReadingShow less
Beyonce car prop tilts

Flying car mishap forces Beyoncé to pause Houston performance mid-song

Instagram/beyonce

Beyoncé forced to stop Houston show as flying car stunt goes wrong in mid-air

Quick highlight:

  • Beyoncé stopped her Houston Cowboy Carter show after her suspended Cadillac prop tilted dangerously.
  • The singer was performing 16 Carriages mid-air when she yelled, “Stop! Stop!” to halt the show.
  • She was safely lowered to the stage and told fans, “If ever I fall, I know y’all will catch me.”
  • Parkwood Entertainment confirmed a technical mishap but said the show resumed without injuries.

Beyoncé stopped her Cowboy Carter tour performance in Houston after a mid-air prop began to tilt precariously during the penultimate song. The singer, perched in a suspended red Cadillac high above the crowd, abruptly cut the song 16 Carriages short when the vehicle began to slant.

Keep ReadingShow less
Prashasti Singh

Prashasti Singh

Prashasti Singh brings her truth to the Fringe: “Laughter, femininity, and full disclosure”

With sharp wit, emotional honesty and a knack for turning personal crises into punchlines, Indian comedian Prashasti Singh is set to make her Edinburgh Fringe debut this August with her acclaimed stand-up show, Divine Feminine. Before taking on the world’s biggest arts festival, she will offer London audiences a sneak peek with previews at Soho Theatre from 23 to 26 July.

Prashasti, known globally for her appearances on Netflix’s Ladies Up, Comedy Premium League and Amazon Prime’s Comicstaan, uses this deeply personal new show to unpack the consequences of chasing a dream that might not have been hers to begin with. Raised in a patriarchal family, she once aspired to become a patriarch herself. Now, inching towards 40 and pretending to be 30, she wonders – was it all worth it?

Keep ReadingShow less
Charli XCX
After backlash at Glastonbury, Charli says autotune is a choice, not a flaw
BBC

Charli XCX slams ‘boomer’ autotune critics after Glastonbury: ‘Not having a band doesn’t make me fake’

Quick highlights:

  • Charli XCX criticised certain fans for attacking her autotuned vocals at Glastonbury 2025.
  • Called the backlash “the most boring take ever” in a series of posts on X.
  • Defended her artistic choices, saying divisive art is often the most impactful.
  • Her Brat set clashed with Neil Young’s headline act, drawing polarising reactions.

Charli XCX has addressed criticism over her use of autotune during her Glastonbury 2025 performance, calling out the ageist tone of comments that questioned her authenticity as a performer. The singer clapped back on X, brushing off the noise as outdated and out of touch.

Keep ReadingShow less
Kareena Kapoor Saif stabbing

Kareena Kapoor gets emotional discussing Saif’s stabbing incident in an interview with Barkha Dutt

Getty Images

Kareena Kapoor says Saif Ali Khan’s stabbing still haunts her: ‘I didn’t sleep for months’

Quick highlights:

  • Kareena Kapoor has spoken out for the first time about Saif Ali Khan’s stabbing.
  • Saif was attacked at home in January 2025 during a burglary attempt.
  • Their sons, Taimur and Jeh, witnessed the violent episode.
  • Kareena says the family is still coping but trying to move forward together.

Actor Kareena Kapoor has opened up for the first time about the terrifying night her husband, Saif Ali Khan, was stabbed by an intruder at their Mumbai home. In a deeply personal interview with journalist Barkha Dutt, Kareena admitted that the incident left her shaken and sleepless for months, especially with their children, Taimur and Jeh, present during the attack.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc