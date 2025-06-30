Did anti-ageing pills, beauty supplements and glutathione trigger Shefali Jariwala’s death?

Quick highlights:
- Shefali Jariwala died at 42 in Mumbai after reportedly collapsing post-fast; cause of death suspected to be cardiac arrest or blood pressure drop.
- Police found anti-ageing pills, vitamin supplements, and glutathione injections at her residence.
- Doctors stress the risks of unsupervised use of hormone-based and anti-ageing treatments.
- Final post-mortem report expected in two days; no foul play suspected, case treated as accidental death.
The untimely death of actor-model Shefali Jariwala has sparked renewed concern over the unregulated use of anti-ageing treatments and self-medication. The 42-year-old, best known for her appearance in Kaanta Laga, was declared dead on arrival at a Mumbai hospital on Friday night. Initial investigations suggest she may have suffered a cardiac arrest following a steep drop in blood pressure, possibly linked to taking supplements on an empty stomach.
Shefali Jariwala death raises concern over anti ageing drugs and self medication Instagram/shefalijariwala
What caused Shefali Jariwala’s collapse? Police and doctors investigate
Shefali Jariwala was rushed to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital by her husband and friends after she suddenly collapsed at home, but she was already unresponsive. Her family said she had been fasting for a religious ritual and had consumed her regular supplements shortly after breaking the fast. Among the substances recovered at her Andheri apartment were glutathione injections, commonly used for skin lightening, and various anti-ageing tablets.
Doctors at Cooper Hospital, where her post-mortem was conducted, suspect a fatal drop in blood pressure, though only the final autopsy will confirm the precise cause of death. So far, Mumbai Police have ruled out foul play and registered an accidental death report.
Health experts warn against unmonitored anti-ageing therapies
Experts are now urging caution over the growing trend of unsupervised beauty and anti-ageing regimens, especially among public figures. Dr Dhirendra Singhania, a leading cardiologist, pointed to steroids, hormone therapies, and poor sleep as major heart risk factors, even among seemingly fit individuals. While glutathione and vitamin C aren’t inherently dangerous, he said their misuse or interaction with other drugs can trigger complications.
Anti ageing pills found at Shefali Jariwala home spark health safety debate Instagram/shefalijariwala
Shefali had no known chronic illnesses apart from epilepsy, which doctors say is unlikely to be linked to her sudden collapse. Her death, while still under investigation, adds to growing concerns about beauty pressures, self-prescribed treatments, and the long-term risks of trying to defy ageing without medical oversight.