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Britney Spears representatives call incident 'inexcusable' as prosecutors file criminal charge

The pop star faces court next week following March incident on California highway

Britney Spears

Her representative said her two sons will spend time with her and her family is planning to support her wellbeing and success

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Ashya Rose
By Ashya RoseMay 01, 2026
Ashya Rose
Ashya Rose is a junior journalist with Eastern Eye. She graduated from Mar Ivanios College, Thiruvananthapuram, and holds a PG Diploma from Mathrubhumi Media School. With a strong background in journalism and media studies, she began her career writing for college newspapers and now covers business stories across all sectors.
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Highlights

  • Spears arrested on 4 March for driving erratically at high speed on California highway.
  • Court hearing scheduled for Monday though attendance not required.
  • Charge typically results in probation and classes rather than jail time.

Prosecutors in California have filed a criminal charge against Britney Spears following her arrest last month for allegedly driving under the influence.

The Ventura County District Attorney's Office filed the case on Thursday, charging the pop star with one count of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Spears, 44, was arrested on 4 March on a southern California highway after authorities said she was driving her BMW "erratically at a high rate of speed". Her representatives have called the incident "completely inexcusable".

What happens next

The singer's court hearing is scheduled for next Monday morning, though she does not need to attend in person as it is a minor charge.

"Whether or not Spears will appear at the hearing will be a decision made between her and her attorney," the district attorney's office said.

According to the prosecutor's office, such charges typically carry no jail time when there is no crash or injury from the incident and no history of similar offences.

Prosecutors usually allow defendants to plead guilty to a lesser charge of reckless driving involving alcohol or drugs.

This option will be offered to Spears, said Joey Buttitta, from the district attorney's office. Defendants usually receive 12 months' probation and must complete a DUI class, as well as pay fines and fees.

Following the arrest, Spears reportedly checked herself into a rehabilitation treatment facility.

Her representative told the BBC: "Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law and hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney's life.

Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time."

The representative added that her two sons would be spending time with her and that loved ones were working on a plan to set her up for success and wellbeing.

Spears is one of the most successful pop stars of all time, with hits including Baby One More Time, Toxic, Everytime, Gimme More, Womanizer, and Stronger.

For 13 years until 2021, she was in a conservatorship, a legal arrangement where her finances and personal life were controlled by her father.

erratic drivingdui chargeventura countypop musicrehabilitationbritney spears

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