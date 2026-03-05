Skip to content
Britney Spears arrested after late-night police stop in California over suspected drink-driving

Arrest comes days after she obtained a restraining order against an alleged stalker

Britney Spears arrest

Spears was processed around 3.02am and released shortly after 6am

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMar 05, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye.
Highlights

  • Singer detained by highway patrol in Ventura County late Wednesday night
  • Released early Thursday morning after being booked
  • Arrest comes days after she obtained a restraining order against an alleged stalker

Arrest in Ventura County

Britney Spears was arrested in Ventura County, California, on Wednesday night on suspicion of driving under the influence.

The singer was stopped by the California Highway Patrol at about 9.28pm local time. She was taken into custody and later booked in the early hours of Thursday morning, according to reports by TMZ and Variety.

Spears was processed around 3.02am and released shortly after 6am.

Following the incident, the singer removed her Instagram profile. Her final post before the account disappeared read: “Song representing fragility be careful my friends when dealing with the queen of hearts.”

Legal action against alleged stalker

The arrest came only days after Spears secured a restraining order against a 51-year-old man from Louisiana who she said had been harassing her for years.

According to court filings, the man made several disturbing posts on social media and allegedly appeared outside her Los Angeles home, prompting the singer to seek legal protection.

Recent career and business moves

Spears has remained largely out of the public spotlight since the end of her conservatorship in 2021, though she frequently posted videos online.

In late 2025 she reportedly sold the rights to her music catalogue to Primary Wave in a deal valued at around $200 million. The agreement includes songs such as Baby One More Time, Lucky and Everytime.

Her last studio album, Glory, was released in 2016. Since then she has issued occasional singles, including Hold Me Closer with Elton John and Mind Your Business with will.i.am.

