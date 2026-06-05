Highlights

Taylor Swift has released a new original song, ‘I Knew It, I Knew You’, for Toy Story 5.

The track arrives after months of clues linking the singer to the Pixar sequel.

Swift said writing for Jessie was both a creative challenge and a childhood dream.

Taylor Swift finally confirms Pixar collaboration

After months of speculation and hidden clues, Taylor Swift has officially unveiled her long-rumoured collaboration with Pixar.

The singer released ‘I Knew It, I Knew You’ on Friday as part of the soundtrack for Toy Story 5, which arrives in cinemas on 19 June. The country-inspired track appears to centre on Jessie, the beloved cowgirl character voiced by Joan Cusack.

Announcing the song, Swift described the project as both a new creative experience and a return to something familiar.

She said writing for Jessie felt like “a musical departure and coming home at the same time”, adding that she had loved the Toy Story films since childhood.

A song inspired by friendship and reunion

Written alongside long-time collaborator Jack Antonoff, the track explores themes of friendship and reconnection.

Swift explained that she and Antonoff approached the song with affection for characters who had been part of their childhoods and had helped shape generations of viewers.

She also thanked Toy Story writer-director Andrew Stanton for inviting her to join the project and paid tribute to franchise composer Randy Newman for creating the musical identity of the series over the years.

The release follows an elaborate trail of hints that Swift's fans had been piecing together for weeks.

The singer teased the collaboration through countdowns on her website featuring imagery associated with Toy Story, including clouds and references to Jessie. Fans also spotted changes across streaming platforms, while Pixar joined the fun with promotional billboards featuring the initials “TS” and references linked to Swift's favourite number, 13.

Speculation intensified after the singer appeared in colours associated with the franchise and eagle-eyed fans noticed several subtle references hidden across her online platforms.

Earlier this week, Swift finally confirmed the collaboration, telling fans that she had always dreamed of writing for characters she had adored since watching the original film as a child.

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A new chapter for Toy Story

The film reunites Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Jessie and their friends for another adventure, this time confronting a new generation of technology-driven toys.

Voiced once again by Tom Hanks and Tim Allen, the franchise's iconic characters return nearly three decades after the original film transformed animated storytelling.

For Swift, the project marks another high-profile soundtrack contribution. For fans, it brings together two cultural favourites — one of pop music's biggest stars and one of Pixar's most enduring franchises.

As Swift put it, the journey is one she is happy to continue “to infinity and beyond”.