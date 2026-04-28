Gordon Ramsay's Lucky Cat's 20 per cent service charge puts Britain's restaurant cost crisis in focus

Highlights

Service charges are doing the work that menu price rises used to do.

One in five UK hospitality businesses fear collapse within the next 12 months.

Diners can legally ask for the charge to be removed at the point of payment.

Diners at Gordon Ramsay's Lucky Cat restaurant on New Year's Eve were already paying £140 for a chef's sushi selection and £138 for Japanese A5 sirloin.

Spiced lamb chops were priced at £50. From its perch on Level 60 of 22 Bishopsgate, the restaurant offers 350-degree views across London, and bills to match.

What some diners may not have noticed straight away was a single line at the bottom of the menu, printed small: a discretionary service charge of 20 per cent added to the total bill.

The charge is among the highest seen at a British restaurant and sits well above what other well-known chefs typically apply.

Ramsay himself charges 15 per cent at most of his other establishments. Marco Pierre White and Rick Stein charge 10 per cent and 12.5 per cent respectively.

Raymond Blanc and Heston Blumenthal's Fat Duck also sit at 12.5 per cent.

Until recently, 20 per cent service charges in Britain were largely reserved for large group bookings or luxury hotel room service. In the United States, where tipping culture is far more embedded, 20 per cent is standard.

American diners routinely tip on individual drinks at bars, and waiting staff in lower-wage states have historically relied on gratuities to make up a significant portion of their income.

Costs driving change

Britain appears to be edging closer to that model, and the reasons are not hard to find.

Keeping menu prices steady while quietly adding to the bill through service charges has become a pattern across the industry.

Lower headline figures attract more bookings and perform better in online searches, even when the final bill tells a different story.

For restaurants already under financial pressure, it is a way of managing perception while recovering costs.

Those pressures are considerable. Minimum wage thresholds increased last month. Employer National Insurance contributions have also risen.

Food costs, energy bills and business rates continue to climb. Chancellor Rachel Reeves introduced several of these measures, and senior figures in the hospitality trade have been vocal about the impact.

A UKHospitality survey found one in five hospitality businesses fear they will not survive the next 12 months.

Top chefs including Tom Kerridge have warned that higher operating costs will lead to restaurant and pub closures across the country.

Niaz Caan, chef-owner of award-winning Paro in Covent Garden, where diners face a 12.5 per cent discretionary charge, said he understood the pressures but called a 20 per cent charge "very exorbitant."

"I know the culture in America, even in high-wage states like New York, the tipping culture is still quite ludicrous," he told Independent . "I don't think the UK will ever get there because it's based on different cultures altogether."

Kate Nicholls, chairman of UKHospitality, told The Telegraph that the sector continued to face mounting cost pressures across business rates, food, drink and energy.

She confirmed that all tips and discretionary service charges go directly to staff as recognition of their work during a difficult period for the industry.

Ramsay himself has described his 22 Bishopsgate venture, which includes five restaurants and features in a six-part Netflix documentary, as the most ambitious project of his career.

Under UK law, discretionary service charges remain optional. Diners are fully within their rights to ask for the charge to be removed from their bill before paying, and most establishments will do so without question.