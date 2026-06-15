AI-powered investment scams cost Britons £221m as fraudsters target gold, crypto and wine

Investment scam losses jumped 40 per cent to £221.5m in 2025.

Fraudsters are increasingly using AI-generated websites, messages and voice cloning.

More than £1.28bn was stolen through fraud across the UK last year.

Investment scams involving cryptocurrencies, gold, property and even fine wine are becoming increasingly sophisticated, with victims across the UK losing more than £221m in 2025 as fraudsters embrace artificial intelligence to make their schemes appear legitimate.

The latest investment scam figures from UK Finance highlight a growing challenge for banks, regulators and consumers. According to the industry body, losses from investment fraud reached £221.5m last year, a 40 per cent increase compared with the previous year. Nearly 15,000 cases were reported by UK banks as criminals used AI-powered tools to lure victims into fake investments and fictitious funds.

The sharp rise comes amid broader concerns about the role artificial intelligence is playing in financial crime. Fraudsters are no longer relying on crude emails or suspicious websites. Instead, they are increasingly using AI to build convincing online businesses, create realistic marketing materials and contact large numbers of potential victims with personalised messages.

Luis Corrons, Security Evangelist at Norton, said the latest figures show that scams have become "an industrialised threat" targeting people through their phones and inboxes. He warned that with the proliferation of AI, scams are becoming increasingly difficult to identify as technologies such as deepfakes, voice cloning and malware make it easier to create communications that are "contextually aware, hyper-personalised and give the appearance of legitimate correspondence".

Corrons said Norton recorded more than 17.9 million scam encounters on desktop devices and over 5.3 million on mobile devices in the UK between January 1 and April 30, 2026. He added that imposter scams rose by 144 per cent, tech support scams by 125 per cent, package delivery scams by 109 per cent and financial scams by 24 per cent during the summer months of 2024 and 2025.

The new face of investment fraud

Investment scams have become particularly attractive to organised criminals because they often generate large payouts from a single victim.

Typically, fraudsters promise lucrative returns from assets that appear credible or fashionable. These can include cryptocurrencies, gold, property developments, carbon credits and rare wines. Victims are persuaded to transfer money into what they believe are genuine investment opportunities, only to discover the schemes never existed.

Ruth Ray, managing director for economic crime at UK Finance, reportedly said AI is helping criminals make their operations appear far more professional than in the past.

As quoted in a news report, Ray said artificial intelligence allows fraudsters to quickly create convincing websites, produce sophisticated communications and contact potential victims on a much larger scale. She also warned that AI can be used to imitate the voices of celebrities, family members or trusted contacts, making scams harder to detect.

Concerns over AI-generated deception have been growing in recent months. The Bank of England recently warned the public about deepfake content after manipulated videos appearing to show Reform UK leader Nigel Farage confronting Bank Governor Andrew Bailey circulated online.

Billions lost as pressure grows on tech firms

UK Finance reported that total fraud losses reached £1.28bn in 2025, up 4 per cent from the previous year. More than four million fraud cases were recorded, suggesting that criminals are stealing around £2,500 every minute from victims across the country.

Authorised Push Payment fraud, commonly known as APP fraud, also continued to rise. These scams occur when victims are tricked into voluntarily transferring money to accounts controlled by criminals. Cases increased by almost a fifth during the year.

Purchase scams, where consumers pay for goods or services that never arrive, also became more common. Romance scams, in which victims are manipulated into sending money to someone they believe they are in a relationship with, recorded further growth as well.

While the mandatory reimbursement scheme for APP fraud reportedly returned 88 per cent of losses to eligible victims, industry leaders argue that more action is needed before scams reach consumers in the first place.

UK Finance renewed calls for tougher responsibilities on technology platforms, where many scams are believed to originate.

Ray reportedly argued that social media companies and online platforms have the tools to identify suspicious activity but are not investing enough resources in fraud prevention. She called for stronger rules requiring platforms to verify online sellers and play a greater role in tackling criminal activity.

As quoted in a news report, Ray said that because most APP fraud begins through technology platforms or telecommunications channels, stronger and enforceable obligations are needed to reduce harm and disrupt criminal networks.

The debate is likely to intensify as AI tools become more powerful and accessible. For consumers, the message from banks and fraud experts remains straightforward: if an investment opportunity appears unusually attractive, it may be worth taking a second look before parting with any money.