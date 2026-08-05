Air India names Tewolde Gebremariam as new chief executive

Highlights

Tata-owned airline pushes ahead with expansion and fleet renewal

Appointment follows a global search by Air India's board

Airline says focus will remain on expansion, safety and operational reliability

AIR INDIA has appointed former Ethiopian Airlines Group chief Tewolde Gebremariam as its new chief executive officer and managing director, a statement said on Wednesday (5). The announcement came after a global search by Air India's board.

Gebremariam will succeed Campbell Wilson, who resigned in April.

The appointment comes at a time when the Tata-owned airline is trying to expand its operations while facing industry challenges. Air India has been working to modernise its fleet, improve operations and strengthen its international network.

Air India said its board considered both internal and external candidates before unanimously selecting Gebremariam. According to the airline, it was looking for someone with experience in leading large airline turnarounds, improving operations, maintaining safety standards and delivering profitable growth.

Gebremariam said it was "a profound honour" to lead Air India at what he described as "such a historic moment in its journey". He said Air India has "an incredible legacy" and added that he looked forward to working with the board, employees and industry partners to deliver "exceptional operational reliability, warm Indian hospitality, and sustained long-term growth".

He led Ethiopian Airlines Group for more than a decade, overseeing a major expansion that turned the airline into Africa's largest and most profitable carrier. Air India said he also has experience in building international hub operations, expanding long-haul networks and improving engineering and training capabilities.

N. Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Sons and Air India, said Gebremariam would take charge as the airline moves from its "initial phase of stabilisation, integration, and fleet commitments" into a "critical execution and expansion era".

He said the veteran's experience in building "one of the world's most efficient and profitable airline groups" and his focus on "operational expertise, commitment to safety, and vision for hub development" made him well suited for the role.

Air India also thanked Wilson for his role in overseeing the airline's merger and integration process, launching fleet modernisation plans and laying the foundations for its future growth.

Details of Gebremariam's joining date and the leadership transition would be announced later, the statement added.

(with inputs from PTI)