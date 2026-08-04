India says it has no role in Sheikh Hasina's planned media interaction

INDIA on Tuesday said it has no involvement in former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina's planned virtual media interaction in New Delhi and does not endorse any views that may be expressed during the event.

Hasina is scheduled to hold her first interaction with the media on Wednesday evening, two years after she fled Dhaka following the collapse of her government after a mass anti-government protest.

The clarification came after Bangladesh sought an explanation from India over Hasina's planned appearance.

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's foreign affairs adviser Humaiun Kobir said on Monday that a public interaction by Hasina from Indian soil could affect the positive momentum seen in bilateral ties in recent months.

"The interaction you refer to is being organised by a private media entity. The government has no involvement whatsoever in it, neither does it endorse any views that may be expressed at the forum," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

He was responding to a question on Hasina's plans during his bi-weekly media briefing.

Bangladesh's State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam said on Monday that Hasina's public political activities from Indian territory could have a negative impact on relations between the two countries.

The former prime minister is due to address the virtual press conference at the Foreign Correspondents' Club. Although Hasina has given a series of e-mail interviews in recent months, this will be her first media interaction.

The Awami League leader has already announced plans to return to Dhaka by the end of this year and is expected to elaborate on that during the media interaction.

Hasina's son Sajeeb Wazed Joy and several Awami League leaders, including Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel and Shakib Al Hasan, are also expected to speak at the conference.

Hasina, 78, has been living in India since fleeing Dhaka on August 5, 2024.

Last November, Hasina was sentenced to death in absentia by a special tribunal in Dhaka for alleged "crimes against humanity" over her government's crackdown on student-led protests in 2024.

Since the verdict, Dhaka has been urging New Delhi to extradite her to face the law.

Relations between India and Bangladesh worsened after the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus came to power following the collapse of the Hasina government.

The two countries began efforts to improve ties after Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, accompanied by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, represented India at the inauguration of Rahman as prime minister in Dhaka on February 17.

Rahman became prime minister after his party won the parliamentary elections. The Awami League was barred from contesting the polls.

In April, Bangladesh Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman visited India as part of efforts to improve bilateral ties after more than 18 months of diplomatic tensions.

It was the first high-level visit to India by a senior member of the new Bangladesh Nationalist Party government.

(With inputs from agencies)