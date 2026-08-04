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Tom Holland and Zendaya become 2026's highest-grossing couple with £1.38 billion box office haul

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has earned £697 million worldwide

Tom Holland and Zendaya become 2026's highest-grossing couple with £1.38 billion box office haul

Their latest releases, Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranAug 04, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Spider-Man: Brand New Day has earned £697 million worldwide in its opening weekend
  • The Odyssey has added £685 million at the global box office
  • Together, the films have generated around £1.38 billion worldwide

Tom Holland and Zendaya are enjoying an extraordinary year at the global box office. Their latest releases, Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, have together grossed around £1.38 billion worldwide, making the married actors Hollywood's highest-grossing couple of 2026.

Here's a breakdown of the figures behind their record-breaking year.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day gets off to a flying start

Spider-Man: Brand New Day opened with £697 million worldwide, making it the second-biggest global opening weekend in cinema history.

The film is expected to pass £752 million worldwide within its first week. It also achieved the milestone without IMAX screens, which were still occupied by The Odyssey during its release.

China delivered the biggest overseas opening with £91 million, while the UK, Mexico, South Korea and India also recorded some of the strongest performances for the franchise.

The Odyssey pushes the combined total past £1.3bn

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, which also stars Holland and Zendaya, has earned £685 million globally after three weekends in cinemas.

Combined, The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day have now generated around £1.38 billion worldwide. Their success also helped cinemas across North America record their biggest domestic box office weekend on record, taking in around £323 million.

Zendaya and Holland are closing in on more milestones

Zendaya's releases this year, including The Drama, The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day, have collectively earned close to £1.5 billion worldwide.

Holland and Zendaya first starred together in Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017Getty Images

She could add significantly to that total when Dune: Part Three arrives in December, potentially bringing her closer to the record for the highest annual worldwide box office total by an actress.

Holland has also had a standout year, with The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day contributing to around £1.35 billion in worldwide ticket sales. His total could rise further if he appears in Avengers: Doomsday before the end of the year.

Why their box office run is significant

Holland and Zendaya first starred together in Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017. Nearly a decade later, they are leading two of the year's biggest films across different genres.

With one superhero blockbuster and one historical epic drawing huge audiences around the world, the pair have become the biggest box office partnership of 2026, with more high-profile releases still to come before the year is out.

zendayahollywood actorsbox office sensationstom holland
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