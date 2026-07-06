Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Submit Guest Post

Tom Holland feared he'd blown his first scene for Christopher Nolan until one detail changed everything

Tom Holland admitted he thought he had made a poor first impression on Christopher Nolan

Tom Holland feared he'd blown his first scene for Christopher Nolan until one detail changed everything

He has revealed that his first day filming The Odyssey left him convinced he had disappointed Christopher Nolan

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri Kallukaran Jul 06, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • Tom Holland admitted he thought he had made a poor first impression on Christopher Nolan while filming The Odyssey.
  • The actor later discovered the repeated interruptions were caused by the IMAX cameras, not his performance.
  • Holland has since described working with Nolan as the best experience of his career.

Tom Holland has revealed that his first day filming The Odyssey left him convinced he had disappointed Christopher Nolan. It was only later that he discovered the director's repeated calls of "cut" had nothing to do with his acting.

The actor, who plays Telemachus in Nolan's adaptation of the ancient Greek epic, said he spent part of the shoot wondering whether the filmmaker was unhappy with the scene.

Tom Holland thought he was getting it wrong

Speaking to Fandango, Holland recalled filming alongside Jon Bernthal when Nolan kept stopping the take.

"I was with Jon, like, 'Why does he keep cutting? Why does he keep doing that?'" Holland said.

As the interruptions continued, he began to question his performance.

"In my head, I was like, 'Does he not like what we're doing? What is happening?'"

The confusion was cleared up by stunt coordinator George Cottle, who explained that Nolan's IMAX cameras can only record for around three minutes before the film magazine needs to be changed.

"I was like, 'Oh, thank God.' I thought I was totally shitting the bed in this scene," Holland said.

Why the experience became his favourite

Although his first day was filled with self-doubt, Holland has since described working on The Odyssey as the best experience of his career.

In a recent interview with GQ, he praised Nolan and producer Emma Thomas, saying he had never seen filmmakers work the way they do. He added that collaborating with Nolan and witnessing his approach to filmmaking first-hand was an invaluable learning experience.

The Odyssey arrives this month

Holland plays Telemachus, the son of Matt Damon's Odysseus, in The Odyssey, which is set to be released in cinemas on 17 July.

The film also stars Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Zendaya, Charlize Theron, Jon Bernthal, Elliot Page, Benny Safdie, Mia Goth and John Leguizamo.

tom holland christopher nolan the odyssey tom holland first scene
Add EasternEye As Your Trusted Source
preferred source on google news

Related News

Harriet-Sharmini-Smithers
Entertainment

Harriet Sharmini Smithers: Sophia Duleep Singh's struggle for equality still resonates

Maimuna-Memon-actress
Entertainment

Maimuna Memon: Stepping away from technology has been a real pleasure

Waleed-Akhtar-esh-alladi
Entertainment

Waleed Akhtar says The P Word more relevant than ever

More For You

Diljit Dosanjh makes striking comparison after 'Satluj' disappears from OTT

Zee5 said the film is unavailable in India until further notice

X/ Vada_paaww

Diljit Dosanjh makes striking comparison after 'Satluj' disappears from OTT

Highlights

  • Satluj, based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, has been removed from streaming in India just two days after its release.
  • Diljit Dosanjh responded with a strongly worded social media post, saying he would "challenge the darkness".
  • Zee5 said the film is unavailable in India until further notice and hopes to restore it through due process.

Satluj, the film inspired by the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, has been taken down from Zee5 in India just two days after its digital release, prompting a public response from lead actor Diljit Dosanjh.

The film, originally titled Punjab 95, had already faced a long and difficult journey to release after running into certification issues with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). It eventually premiered directly on the streaming platform before being removed without an official explanation.

Keep Reading Show less