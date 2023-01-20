Website Logo
  • Friday, January 20, 2023
Trending Now:  

Uncategorized

Untitled

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

Leicester disorder: Police looking into ‘external influence including groups from India’


Intro:

Leicestershire Police have released 16 more images of men who detectives want to speak to in connection with troubles last autumn.


Police are believed to be looking into “external influences, including groups from India” on the disorder in Leicester last autumn even as the force released 16 new images appealing for public help to identify the men.

A Muslim group which expressed concerns after the force released the previous set of images earlier this month said the police “confirmed” they were studying international links to the disturbances.

In a statement posted on social media, Active Muslims Leicester said the force “confirmed the ongoing undertakings nationally and locally to establish any external influence from international groups and agencies from India or elsewhere and explore their potential influence in the trouble and beyond.”

It said the police would seek closer collaboration with the community wherever possible in the future “before releasing any public information likely to inflame tensions.”

The statement comes after a meeting between chief constable Rob Nixon and community leaders.

Temporary deputy chief constable David Sandall said Nixon was “happy to meet the Muslim leaders face to face also to show them that we are taking their concerns seriously, as he has with many other community leaders.”

“We are determined to listen to the communities’ concerns and where possible to reflect them in our approach,” Sandall said.

Detective chief inspector Rob Arthur, who is leading the team investigating the disorder, urged the members of the public to call 101 quoting incident 158 of January 9 in case they have any information on the men in the images released by the police.

“We don’t issue images lightly, (but) carrying out extensive checks before doing so. Throughout the months of investigation following the unrest in the autumn, the team have been working to make an identification on these men unsuccessfully,” Arthur said.

Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, the force said.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Uncategorized
India has arrived with a bang: Guneet Monga on Indian presence in Oscars shortlist
Uncategorized
Have your tried sharing subscriptions?
Uncategorized
How the UK Gambling Market Is Growing
Uncategorized
Popular Trends in Engagement Rings
Uncategorized
Did You Know These Bollywood Stars Enjoy Casinos?
News
UK charitable body funds sanitary pad-making plant in Uganda to improve lives of 50,000 girls,…
Uncategorized
Shide: I want to continue being the Boss of my own music journey
Uncategorized
Can You Make Money At A Minimum Deposit Casino
Uncategorized
Asians in Europe: who are the best players in the UEFA Champions League?
Uncategorized
Support your hair not only from the outside! Trust in proven supplements that…
Uncategorized
Asian football on the rise: three world superstars who play their football on…
Uncategorized
How to Win a Jackpot in a Casino?
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW