By: Chandrashekar Bhat

Leicester disorder: Police looking into ‘external influence including groups from India’





Leicestershire Police have released 16 more images of men who detectives want to speak to in connection with troubles last autumn.





Police are believed to be looking into “external influences, including groups from India” on the disorder in Leicester last autumn even as the force released 16 new images appealing for public help to identify the men.



A Muslim group which expressed concerns after the force released the previous set of images earlier this month said the police “confirmed” they were studying international links to the disturbances.



In a statement posted on social media, Active Muslims Leicester said the force “confirmed the ongoing undertakings nationally and locally to establish any external influence from international groups and agencies from India or elsewhere and explore their potential influence in the trouble and beyond.”



It said the police would seek closer collaboration with the community wherever possible in the future “before releasing any public information likely to inflame tensions.”



The statement comes after a meeting between chief constable Rob Nixon and community leaders.



Temporary deputy chief constable David Sandall said Nixon was “happy to meet the Muslim leaders face to face also to show them that we are taking their concerns seriously, as he has with many other community leaders.”



“We are determined to listen to the communities’ concerns and where possible to reflect them in our approach,” Sandall said.



Detective chief inspector Rob Arthur, who is leading the team investigating the disorder, urged the members of the public to call 101 quoting incident 158 of January 9 in case they have any information on the men in the images released by the police.



“We don’t issue images lightly, (but) carrying out extensive checks before doing so. Throughout the months of investigation following the unrest in the autumn, the team have been working to make an identification on these men unsuccessfully,” Arthur said.



Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, the force said.