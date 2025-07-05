Ozzy Osbourne returns to Birmingham for final Black Sabbath concert after 20 years

Quick highlights:

Ozzy Osbourne to perform one final time in Birmingham on 5 July, reuniting with Black Sabbath’s original line-up.

Villa Park will host a 10-hour metal concert titled Back to the Beginning, curated by Tom Morello.

The line-up includes Metallica, Slayer, Pantera, and others; proceeds go to three Birmingham-based charities.

The reunion marks the first time Ozzy, Iommi, Butler, and Ward will play together in 20 years.

After a lifetime of chaotic stage antics, searing vocals, and defining an entire music genre, Ozzy Osbourne is officially calling time on his career. On Saturday, the 76-year-old rock legend will headline his final concert in Birmingham, his birthplace, alongside the original members of Black Sabbath, the band that started it all.

Billed as Back to the Beginning, the sold-out event will not only mark Osbourne’s last performance but also a rare reunion with Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward. Their last appearance as a full group was two decades ago.

Final Black Sabbath reunion draws massive crowd to Villa Park

Villa Park, home to Aston Villa Football Club, will be transformed into heavy metal ground zero on 5 July. The 42,000-seat venue is just minutes from the terraced home in Aston where Osbourne’s journey began. It’s a poetic return for the man dubbed the "Prince of Darkness."

Demand for the show was overwhelming. Tickets vanished in 16 minutes, hotel prices in the city have surged and Black Sabbath murals now blanket Birmingham’s streets.





'Greatest day in metal history' brings top acts to honour Black Sabbath

Curated by Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello, the lineup includes Metallica, Pantera, Gojira, Halestorm, Slayer, and members of Guns N' Roses and Tool. All are performing in tribute to Black Sabbath, the band that turned bluesy rock into a darker, thunderous force back in the late 1960s.

The concert is expected to last over 10 hours. Osbourne will perform a solo set before reuniting with Black Sabbath for hits like Paranoid, War Pigs, and Black Sabbath.





Ozzy Osbourne reflects on legacy, health, and retirement

Though known for his wild, unpredictable persona, from biting a bat onstage to being the first reality TV rock dad, Ozzy’s recent years have been marked by health issues. Diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2020 and recovering from spinal surgeries, Osbourne says he’s finally ready to slow down.

“I’ve announced retirements before,” he admitted in an interview. “But this time, I know it’s right. I want to be with my family and enjoy what time I’ve got left.”

Profits from the concert will go to Cure Parkinson’s, Birmingham Children’s Hospital, and Acorns Hospice, causes close to Osbourne’s heart.