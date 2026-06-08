Tony Awards 2026: Scott Rudin wins award 5 years after stepping away amid bullying allegations

Highlights

Scott Rudin wins a Tony Award as producer of Death of a Salesman

The victory comes five years after allegations of bullying and workplace misconduct led him to step away from the industry

Rudin did not attend the Tony Awards ceremony

Death of a Salesman emerged as the night's biggest winner with six awards

Tony success marks a significant moment in Rudin's return

Scott Rudin has won a Tony Award five years after stepping away from the entertainment industry following allegations of bullying and workplace misconduct.

The veteran producer shared the award for Best Revival of a Play for the acclaimed revival of Death of a Salesman, which was the standout production at the 2026 Tony Awards. Despite the win, Rudin was not present at Radio City Music Hall to accept the honour.

Instead, actor Nathan Lane accepted the award on behalf of the production, paying tribute to director Joe Mantello and playwright Arthur Miller. Lane said the classic drama continues to resonate with audiences more than seven decades after its debut.

The revival went on to make Tony Awards history, collecting six trophies and becoming the most-awarded play revival in the ceremony's history.

Allegations prompted his departure from the industry

Rudin withdrew from producing in 2021 after multiple former employees accused him of bullying, verbal abuse and throwing objects at staff members.

The allegations triggered widespread criticism within the theatre and film industries and led to his resignation from the Broadway League. Once regarded as one of the most influential producers in American entertainment, Rudin stepped away from ongoing projects and largely disappeared from public view.

Before the controversy, he had produced a string of successful stage productions, including The Music Man and Hello, Dolly!, while also backing numerous award-winning plays.

His return has unfolded gradually in recent years through theatre projects and cultural programming, culminating in his involvement with Death of a Salesman and other recent productions.

A comeback that continues to divide opinion

Rudin's re-emergence remains a subject of debate within the theatre community.

Some collaborators have argued that he has acknowledged his past behaviour, apologised and undertaken efforts to address it. Director Joe Mantello has publicly said he believes in second chances and that Rudin has taken responsibility for his actions.

Others remain uncomfortable with his return, viewing his renewed success as a test of how the entertainment industry balances accountability with rehabilitation.

As Death of a Salesman celebrated a record-breaking night at the Tony Awards, Rudin's victory became one of the ceremony's most closely watched storylines. The award not only recognised one of the season's most acclaimed productions but also highlighted the continuing discussion around redemption, responsibility and second chances in the arts.