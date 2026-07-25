Tom Holland says 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' reflects what young people are going through today

Highlights

Tom Holland says Peter Parker's loneliness mirrors the challenges many young people face.

The actor describes Spider-Man: Brand New Day as the most truthful portrayal of Peter Parker yet.

The film explores isolation, identity and the importance of community after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Peter Parker's next chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will focus less on superhero spectacle and more on the emotional struggles facing young people today, according to Tom Holland.

Speaking at the press conference for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Holland said the film explores loneliness, identity and the consequences of living without a support system following the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Tom Holland says Peter Parker's story will resonate with young audiences

Holland said Peter is at one of the lowest points in his life when the film begins. Although Spider-Man has become New York City's celebrated hero, Peter is dealing with isolation behind closed doors.

The actor described the story as a cautionary tale about choosing to face life's challenges alone rather than relying on friends and community. Peter, he explained, ignores the advice he received in Spider-Man: No Way Home about asking for help, a decision that has a lasting impact on his personal life.

Holland added that the contrast between Spider-Man's public success and Peter's private struggles makes this the most authentic version of the character audiences have seen.

Social media and loneliness shape Peter Parker's journey

Holland also highlighted scenes that reflect experiences familiar to many young people, including Peter returning to a modest New York apartment after saving the city and scrolling through social media as he watches MJ and Ned continue their lives without him.

He said those moments capture the reality many young people face, making Peter's journey feel more relatable than ever.

According to Holland, telling a superhero story on such a large scale while exploring issues including loneliness, identity and emotional wellbeing was one of the aspects that drew him to the project.

Brand New Day continues the emotional fallout from No Way Home

The film picks up after Doctor Strange's spell erased Peter Parker from the memories of MJ, Ned and the rest of the world in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Co-stars Zendaya and Jacob Batalon said their characters have moved on with their lives but continue to feel that something is missing, even if they cannot explain why.

Zendaya also suggested the emotional connection between Peter and MJ has not completely disappeared despite the memory wipe, while hinting that Peter is now confronting the consequences of the warnings he received from the other Spider-Men in the previous film.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is expected to continue Peter Parker's story by placing his personal struggles at the centre of the narrative, with Holland saying its themes are intended to resonate with a generation navigating loneliness, identity and the search for connection.