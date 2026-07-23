Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Submit Guest Post

Nintendo 'Palworld' lawsuit explained: Why Japan's latest patent ruling could shape the case

The Japan Patent Office has rejected a Nintendo patent application

Nintendo 'Palworld' lawsuit explained: Why Japan's latest patent ruling could shape the case

Nintendo and The Pokémon Company filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Pocketpair in Japan

X/ MystyxPlays
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJul 23, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • The Japan Patent Office has rejected a Nintendo patent application linked to its lawsuit against Palworld developer Pocketpair.
  • The legal dispute focuses on gameplay mechanics rather than character designs or copyright.
  • The decision could strengthen Pocketpair's efforts to challenge patents already being used in court.

Nintendo's legal battle with Palworld developer Pocketpair has become one of the gaming industry's most closely watched disputes. While many expected the case to centre on similarities between the creatures featured in both games, the lawsuit instead focuses on gameplay mechanics protected by patents. A recent decision by the Japan Patent Office (JPO) has added a new layer to the case and could influence how the litigation unfolds.

Why is Nintendo suing Palworld?

Nintendo and The Pokémon Company filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Pocketpair in Japan, alleging that Palworld uses gameplay systems covered by their patents. The claims centre on mechanics such as capturing creatures by throwing an object and switching between riding creatures and other items in an open world.

The case surprised many in the gaming industry because it does not focus on copyright or character designs, but instead on gameplay features. The lawsuit is currently being heard in the Tokyo District Court.

What does the patent rejection mean?

The JPO rejected patent application 2024-031879 after finding it lacked an inventive step. Officials cited earlier games including ARK: Survival Evolved, Monster Hunter 4, Craftopia, Kantai Collection and Pokémon GO as examples of similar mechanics.

Although the rejected application is not one of the patents currently being enforced in court, it belongs to the same patent family as two patents Nintendo is relying on in the lawsuit. Pocketpair has also submitted examples of earlier games and modified some disputed mechanics in Palworld as part of its defence. The JPO's reasoning could therefore support future attempts to invalidate those patents.

What happens next?

Nintendo can choose to amend the rejected application or appeal the JPO's decision through Japan's administrative process. At the same time, the lawsuit against Pocketpair will continue.

The outcome is expected to have wider implications for the video game industry. It could influence how far companies can use patents to protect gameplay mechanics and whether similar systems that have appeared across multiple games should qualify for patent protection in the future.

legal battlejapanpokemongamingnintendo
Add EasternEye As Your Trusted Source
preferred source on google news

Related News

Is India turning into world’s AI classroom?
Column

Is India turning into world’s AI classroom?

Beyond electricity bills: Hidden ways UK homes can take charge of energy use
Tech

Beyond electricity bills: Hidden ways UK homes can take charge of energy use

More For You

Rockstar's silence over 'GTA 6' Trailer 3 may be its boldest marketing strategy yet

The lack of a new trailer has done little to dampen excitement

Getty Images

Rockstar's silence over 'GTA 6' Trailer 3 may be its boldest marketing strategy yet

Highlights

  • Fans expected Rockstar Games to release Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer 3 this summer, but the studio has remained silent.
  • With pre-orders already live and the game's November 19 launch confirmed, Rockstar appears to be relying on anticipation rather than frequent updates.
  • Many fans expect the next trailer to focus on gameplay and reveal more about the game's world.

With Grand Theft Auto VI set to launch on November 19, fans have spent much of the summer waiting for Rockstar Games to unveil Trailer 3. Instead, the developer has remained quiet, fuelling speculation over when the next major reveal will arrive.

The lack of a new trailer has done little to dampen excitement. If anything, it has kept the game at the centre of discussions across gaming forums, YouTube and social media, with fans continuing to debate Rockstar's next move.

Keep ReadingShow less