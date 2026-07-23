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'Jana Nayagan' review roundup: Critics applaud Vijay's charisma as politics takes centre stage

Jana Nayagan blends action, emotion and political messaging

'Jana Nayagan' review roundup: Critics applaud Vijay's charisma as politics takes centre stage

Vijay's farewell to cinema is designed as much for his fans as it is for the big screen

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJul 23, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Vijay commands the screen in what is billed as his final film before entering politics.
  • Jana Nayagan blends action, emotion and political messaging with plenty of crowd-pleasing moments.
  • While the story loses focus at times, the star's presence keeps the film firmly on track.

Vijay's farewell to cinema is designed as much for his fans as it is for the big screen. Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan places the actor at the centre of a politically charged action drama that celebrates his larger-than-life image while drawing clear parallels with his public persona. Packed with punch dialogues, action sequences and references to Tamil Nadu's political landscape, the film rarely shifts its attention away from its leading man.

Vijay's Vetri drives the story

The film introduces Vetri (Vijay), a prisoner in Madurai serving time for an undisclosed crime. Although behind bars, he is portrayed as a man who commands authority, with fellow inmates and prison officials recognising his influence. His reputation is summed up early when a prison officer remarks that it is not Vetri who is under protection, but those guarding him.

The emotional core of the story begins when prison warden Srikanth (Gautham Vasudev Menon) helps Vetri visit his dying mother (Revathi), a decision that costs him his job. After Vetri's release during an Independence Day pardon, fate brings him closer to Srikanth's daughter Viji (Mamitha Baiju). Following the warden's death, Vetri becomes her guardian and takes it upon himself to fulfil Srikanth's dream of seeing Viji join the military.

Journalist Kayal (Pooja Hegde) enters their lives as Vetri's journey becomes increasingly intertwined with protecting Viji and confronting larger threats.

Politics and action take centre stage

Running alongside Vetri's personal story is the rise of John Himmler (Bobby Deol), a ruthless criminal operating from the fictional African nation of Swasnia. Himmler manipulates governments, orchestrates arms smuggling and seeks to spread fear through political influence and violence.

As the narrative progresses, Vetri's battle expands beyond protecting those closest to him. He is positioned as a champion for justice, women's empowerment and the people of Tamil Nadu, with the screenplay weaving in references to Tamil Nadu politics, former chief minister M.G. Ramachandran, Vijay's political journey and nods to Bhagavath Kesari, the film on which Jana Nayagan is based.

The political messaging gradually outweighs the storytelling, leaving several supporting characters with limited development despite an ensemble cast.

Vijay delivers the moments fans came for

The film leaves little doubt about its priorities. Every major set piece is built around Vijay, whether through action, dance or punch dialogues, many of which echo lines from his public speeches. Several action sequences also reference memorable moments from his earlier films, ensuring longtime fans have plenty to cheer.

Bobby Deol makes an effective antagonist, bringing restraint and menace to John Himmler, while Mamitha Baiju stands out with a more substantial role than Pooja Hegde. The supporting cast includes Prakash Raj, Nasser, Priyamani, Narain, Sunil, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Revathi, Nizhalgal Ravi and Madan Gowri, with a few surprise cameo appearances adding to the entertainment.

Anirudh Ravichander's songs were already popular ahead of release, and his background score adds impact to several key moments. Sathyan Sooryan's cinematography complements the film's scale, while Pradeep E. Raghav's editing keeps the action flowing, although the three-hour runtime could have benefited from tighter pacing.

Verdict

Jana Nayagan is unapologetically built around Vijay and his star power. The film occasionally struggles to balance its political ambitions with its narrative, but its crowd-pleasing moments, emotional beats and energetic performances ensure it delivers what fans expect. As Vijay's farewell to cinema before embarking on his political career, it functions less as a conventional action drama and more as a celebration of the man at its centre.

vijaypoliticstamil cinemafansjana nayagan
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Courtney Stodden says she 'trusted the adults' during controversial sketch with 'Seinfeld' star Jason Alexander

More than a decade after appearing in a controversial comedy sketch with Jason Alexander

Getty Images

Courtney Stodden says she 'trusted the adults' during controversial sketch with 'Seinfeld' star Jason Alexander

Highlights

  • Courtney Stodden says she was unaware a controversial 2012 comedy sketch would involve physical contact.
  • Her comments come after Jason Alexander publicly apologised for the sketch, filmed when she was 17.
  • Stodden says the experience has strengthened her campaign to end child marriage in California.

More than a decade after appearing in a controversial comedy sketch with Jason Alexander, Courtney Stodden has spoken candidly about what she says happened during filming, revealing she "didn't know" the scene would involve physical contact. The television personality's comments follow Alexander's recent public apology for the 2012 sketch, but Stodden says her focus now is on ensuring similar experiences are not repeated.

Stodden reflects on controversial filming experience

The sketch, The Donny Clay Show, was released by Funny or Die in January 2012 when Stodden was 17 and Alexander was 52. In the parody, Alexander played a talk show host who made sexually suggestive remarks and touched Stodden with a mobile phone. The video has since been removed.

Looking back, Stodden said she was not prepared for what would happen during filming.

"I didn't know he was going to be feeling me up on set."

She added that she had trusted the adults around her at the time and only later came to understand the impact of the experience.

"I was very manipulated. Even if I didn't look like a child, or what a 'victim' should look like, there was a child buried under there. I really just trusted the adults around me."

A different perspective years later

Stodden said it was years after filming the sketch that she reassessed what had happened. She recalled watching Pretty Woman for the first time and being struck by a scene involving Alexander's character, saying it prompted her to reflect on similarities with the comedy sketch.

She described the experience as damaging and said her intention in speaking publicly was not to revisit the past, but to help protect minors in the future.

"This isn't about revisiting my past but changing the experiences for minors going forward so they don't have to experience what I had to experience."

Jason Alexander's apology and Stodden's response

Alexander recently issued a public apology, describing the sketch as inappropriate and expressing regret for any harm it caused Stodden.

While she welcomed the apology, Stodden said accountability should extend beyond words. She has encouraged Alexander to support California's proposed AB 1267 legislation, which would establish 18 as the minimum legal age for marriage, or back Unchained at Last, a non-profit campaigning to end child marriage in the United States.

Stodden has been working alongside the organisation to persuade California lawmakers to pass the bill, arguing that legislative change is the most meaningful outcome to emerge from renewed attention on her story.

Alongside her advocacy work, Stodden is preparing her memoir and may take part in a documentary series examining efforts to end child marriage.

Reflecting on how she hopes to be remembered, she said:

"At the end of the day, I don't want to be remembered for what happened to me. I want to be remembered for helping make sure that this doesn't happen again to another child."

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