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Govinda returns with 'Roopa', his first heroine-led film in a 40-year career

Govinda announces comeback with Roopa after 7year break

Govinda returns with 'Roopa', his first heroine-led film in a 40-year career

The actor revealed the film at a press conference

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJul 15, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Govinda has announced Roopa, his first film in nearly seven years.
  • The actor says it is the first heroine-led project of his four-decade career.
  • Roopa will also introduce newcomer Rani Swarankar, with Govinda serving as producer.

After nearly seven years away from the big screen, Govinda is making his acting comeback with Roopa, a film he says marks a first in his 40-year career.

The actor revealed the film at a press conference on Monday, introducing debutant Rani Swarankar and revealing the first poster. Alongside starring in the project, Govinda is also producing the film.

Govinda calls Roopa a first in his career

Govinda said Roopa stands apart from his previous films because it is centred on its female lead.

"I have never done a heroine-oriented film. This is the first time in my 40-year career where I am doing such a film," he said at the launch.

Introducing Rani Swarankar to the media, Govinda wished the newcomer success and said he hoped the pair would enjoy the same winning partnership he had shared with several actresses throughout his career.

Suspense drama aimed at younger audiences

Describing Roopa as a suspense drama, Govinda said the film would also feature comedy. He added that it had been made with younger audiences in mind and expressed hope that it would encourage them to dream big and believe in achieving their goals.

The actor also confirmed that the screenplay, dialogues and music have already been completed. However, the makers are yet to appoint a director for the project.

Comeback after nearly seven years

One of Hindi cinema's biggest stars of the 1990s, Govinda enjoyed a successful career with films such as Partner, Salaam-e-Ishq, Kill Dil and Happy Ending.

His last major release, Rangeela Raja, arrived in 2019 but failed to make an impact at the box office. With Roopa, Govinda returns to acting while also taking on production duties for a film that places a debutant actress at the centre of its story.

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