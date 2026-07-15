Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's latest outing appears to confirm fans' biggest post-wedding theory

Highlights

Newlyweds Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted arriving in Florida days after their wedding.

Kelce was photographed with a fluffy white dog, adding weight to fans' long-running speculation.

The couple have not commented publicly on the apparent new addition to their family.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's first public appearance since their wedding has given fans something new to talk about. Days after tying the knot at Madison Square Garden, the couple were spotted arriving in Palm Beach, Florida, with what appeared to be a new pet dog.

The sighting has added momentum to fan theories that the newlyweds had quietly welcomed a furry companion into their family, although neither Swift nor Kelce has confirmed it publicly.

Florida arrival sparks fresh buzz

According to reports from Page Six and TMZ, Swift and Kelce landed at President Donald J. Trump International Airport in Palm Beach on 12 July.

While Swift was not visible in the published photographs, Kelce was seen unloading luggage and walking a fluffy white dog resembling a poodle. The images quickly caught the attention of fans, who had spent days speculating online that the couple had recently adopted a dog.

The reason for the visit has not been disclosed, and it is unclear whether the pair remained in Florida after landing.

A familiar destination for the couple

South Florida has become a regular retreat for Swift and Kelce.

The couple previously spent several months in Boca Raton during 2025 while Kelce trained for the NFL season. During that stay, they were seen attending a Florida Panthers ice hockey game, while Swift also visited children receiving treatment at Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital in Hollywood, Florida.

Swift later reflected on that period during an appearance on Kelce's New Heights podcast, describing it as a busy summer shaped by family commitments and his training schedule.

First outing since Madison Square Garden wedding

The Florida appearance comes just over a week after Swift and Kelce married at Madison Square Garden on 3 July, following their engagement in August 2025.

The ceremony was officiated by comedian and actor Adam Sandler, who was described by the couple's representatives as a close friend. Giant screens outside the venue displayed the message "JUST&T MARRIED!" after the ceremony.

Swift and Kelce are believed to have started dating in 2023 after the Kansas City Chiefs star attended her Eras Tour concert in Kansas City.

Speaking to GQ last year, Kelce said that despite the intense public attention surrounding their relationship, it had developed naturally.

"When there is not a camera on us, we're just two people that are in love," he said. "It still happened very organically."