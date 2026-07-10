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Priyanka Chopra's Wimbledon look had one standout accessory beyond her Dior dress

She continued her tradition of making stylish appearances at the All England Club

Priyanka Chopra's Wimbledon look had one standout accessory beyond her Dior dress

Priyanka Chopra Jonas embraced Wimbledon's timeless dress code with an understated Dior ensemble

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJul 10, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Priyanka Chopra attended the Wimbledon 2026 women's semi-final in an unreleased Dioriviera shirt dress.
  • The actor completed her look with her Tiffany & Co. engagement ring, estimated to feature a four-carat cushion-cut diamond.
  • She continued her tradition of making stylish appearances at the All England Club.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas embraced Wimbledon's timeless dress code with an understated Dior ensemble, but it was a familiar piece of jewellery that drew almost as much attention as her outfit.

The actor attended the women's semi-final at the All England Club on July 9 wearing an unreleased Dioriviera shirt dress, finishing the look with her Tiffany & Co. engagement ring, one of the most recognisable pieces in her jewellery collection.

A classic Dior look for Centre Court

Priyanka opted for a cream midi-length shirt dress from Dior's unreleased Dioriviera collection. The design featured a structured collar, button-down front, relaxed sleeves and a matching waist belt that created a tailored silhouette.

She styled the outfit with a printed silk headscarf, oversized sunglasses, silver hoop earrings, a classic wristwatch and a taupe shoulder bag, striking a balance between effortless elegance and Wimbledon's polished aesthetic.

The ring that stole the spotlight

While the Dior dress reflected understated luxury, Priyanka's Tiffany & Co. engagement ring became the defining accessory of the look.

Nick Jonas proposed with the platinum ring after reportedly closing a Tiffany & Co. boutique to choose it in private. The design is believed to feature a cushion-cut diamond of around four carats, framed by tapered baguette diamonds, and has remained one of Priyanka's signature pieces since their engagement.

Continuing her Wimbledon style streak

Priyanka has become a regular presence at Wimbledon, with her courtside appearances often attracting attention for their refined fashion choices.

Last year, she attended the tournament alongside Nick Jonas in a Ralph Lauren halter-neck cotton dress with a pleated skirt and cinched waist. Nick complemented her look with a navy double-breasted blazer, off-white trousers, a black tie and a luxury timepiece.

Her latest appearance once again reflected Wimbledon's blend of sport and style, where classic tailoring and elegant accessories remain as much a part of the spectacle as the action on Centre Court.

wimbledon 2026fashionpriyanka choprapriyanka chopra dior dress
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