Priyanka Chopra's Wimbledon look had one standout accessory beyond her Dior dress

Highlights
- Priyanka Chopra attended the Wimbledon 2026 women's semi-final in an unreleased Dioriviera shirt dress.
- The actor completed her look with her Tiffany & Co. engagement ring, estimated to feature a four-carat cushion-cut diamond.
- She continued her tradition of making stylish appearances at the All England Club.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas embraced Wimbledon's timeless dress code with an understated Dior ensemble, but it was a familiar piece of jewellery that drew almost as much attention as her outfit.
The actor attended the women's semi-final at the All England Club on July 9 wearing an unreleased Dioriviera shirt dress, finishing the look with her Tiffany & Co. engagement ring, one of the most recognisable pieces in her jewellery collection.
A classic Dior look for Centre Court
Priyanka opted for a cream midi-length shirt dress from Dior's unreleased Dioriviera collection. The design featured a structured collar, button-down front, relaxed sleeves and a matching waist belt that created a tailored silhouette.
She styled the outfit with a printed silk headscarf, oversized sunglasses, silver hoop earrings, a classic wristwatch and a taupe shoulder bag, striking a balance between effortless elegance and Wimbledon's polished aesthetic.
The ring that stole the spotlight
While the Dior dress reflected understated luxury, Priyanka's Tiffany & Co. engagement ring became the defining accessory of the look.
Nick Jonas proposed with the platinum ring after reportedly closing a Tiffany & Co. boutique to choose it in private. The design is believed to feature a cushion-cut diamond of around four carats, framed by tapered baguette diamonds, and has remained one of Priyanka's signature pieces since their engagement.
Continuing her Wimbledon style streak
Priyanka has become a regular presence at Wimbledon, with her courtside appearances often attracting attention for their refined fashion choices.
Last year, she attended the tournament alongside Nick Jonas in a Ralph Lauren halter-neck cotton dress with a pleated skirt and cinched waist. Nick complemented her look with a navy double-breasted blazer, off-white trousers, a black tie and a luxury timepiece.
Her latest appearance once again reflected Wimbledon's blend of sport and style, where classic tailoring and elegant accessories remain as much a part of the spectacle as the action on Centre Court.