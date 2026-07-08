Highlights

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt married in an intimate ceremony at the actor's Mumbai home on July 5

From an unexpected silver anklet to bespoke ruby rings, several details have sparked conversation online

Here's a look at the wedding moments that have continued to make headlines

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt chose a private ceremony with close family and friends to mark their wedding on July 5. Despite the low-key celebration, details from the couple's special day have continued to emerge, with everything from their jewellery to their wedding attire becoming a talking point. Here are five moments from the ceremony that have captured the most attention.

1. Aamir Khan's chunky silver anklet

Among the most unexpected details from the wedding was the chunky silver anklet worn by Aamir Khan.

While celebrity wedding conversations often revolve around bridal jewellery, it was the actor's unusual accessory that caught fans' attention, prompting discussions across social media about its distinctive look.

2. The rare ruby wedding rings

The couple also exchanged bespoke wedding rings crafted by Mumbai-based luxury jeweller Qween Jewels.

The matching bands feature rare natural cabochon-cut rubies sourced from Madagascar, set in crown-inspired gold settings with vintage-style milgrain detailing. According to the jeweller, the gemstones took nearly three months to source, while the rings required more than 256 hours of work by 131 artisans.

3. Gauri Spratt's elegant bridal look

Instead of choosing an elaborate bridal ensemble, Spratt opted for a custom ivory lehenga that reflected the understated nature of the ceremony.

Her minimal styling was widely praised, with many describing the look as timeless and sophisticated.

4. Aamir Khan's understated wedding outfit

Khan complemented the intimate celebration with an off-white angrakha-style kurta, keeping his wedding look simple and traditional.

The actor's choice stood out for its understated elegance, offering a contrast to the heavily embellished outfits often seen at celebrity weddings.

5. An intimate celebration that kept making headlines

Although the guest list was limited to close family members and friends from the film industry, the wedding has remained in the spotlight as more details have emerged.

From the couple's jewellery and fashion choices to photographs from the ceremony, each new reveal has generated fresh interest, turning the intimate celebration into one of Bollywood's most talked-about weddings of the year.

Aamir Khan introduced Gauri Spratt publicly ahead of his 60th birthday in 2025, revealing that the couple had been together for more than a year. Spratt, who is from Bengaluru and works in the beauty and wellness industry, has a son from a previous marriage. The wedding marks Khan's third marriage, following his earlier marriages to Reena Dutta and filmmaker Kiran Rao.