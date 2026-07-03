Aamir Khan's third wedding is breaking a pattern from his first two marriages

Highlights

Aamir Khan has confirmed he will marry Gauri Spratt on July 5.

The actor publicly introduced Spratt more than a year before announcing their wedding.

It marks a noticeable shift in how Aamir has handled his personal life compared with his previous marriages.

Aamir Khan is preparing to marry Gauri Spratt on July 5, but it is not just the wedding that's different. For the first time in his personal life, the Bollywood star chose to publicly acknowledge his relationship long before announcing his marriage.

Speaking at the screening of Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming series Pritam and Pedro, the 61-year-old confirmed that he and Spratt will tie the knot in an intimate ceremony at his Mumbai home, attended only by close family members and friends.

"I'm getting married on July 5, and the wedding will take place at home with close family and friends," Aamir said.

"We seek everyone's blessings and hope that we have a happy journey together."

A first before his third marriage

Unlike his previous relationships, Aamir introduced Gauri Spratt to the media before wedding plans were confirmed.

He publicly acknowledged their relationship during celebrations for his 60th birthday in March 2025, when he introduced Spratt to the press for the first time. Since then, the couple have made a handful of public appearances together while largely keeping their relationship private.

The move marked a change from the actor's earlier marriages, which entered the public spotlight under very different circumstances.

Three marriages, three chapters

Aamir first married Reena Dutta in 1986, before he became one of Bollywood's biggest stars. The couple were married for 16 years and have two children, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan.

In 2005, he married filmmaker Kiran Rao after the pair developed a close professional relationship. They announced their separation in 2021 but have continued to co-parent their son, Azad Rao Khan, while maintaining a cordial relationship.

Spratt is also the mother of a son from a previous relationship.

An intimate celebration

Despite being one of India's biggest film stars, Aamir has opted for a low-key wedding at his Mumbai residence rather than a lavish celebrity celebration.

The ceremony will be attended only by close family and friends, with the actor saying he hopes the couple begin "a happy journey together" with everyone's blessings.

For Aamir, the wedding marks not only his third trip down the aisle, but also a new approach to sharing his personal life—one that began long before the wedding date was announced.