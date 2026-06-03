Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt reportedly planning intimate wedding on July 5

Highlights

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt are reportedly planning to marry on July 5

The ceremony is expected to be a private affair attended by close family and friends

Khan previously said he already felt "married" to Spratt in his heart

The actor introduced his partner publicly on his 60th birthday

A quiet celebration for a relationship kept largely private

Aamir Khan and his partner Gauri Spratt are reportedly preparing to formalise their relationship with an intimate wedding ceremony on July 5.

According to reports, the couple have chosen a low-key celebration at home rather than a lavish event, with only immediate family members and a handful of close friends expected to attend.

The reported wedding plans come after Khan publicly introduced Spratt to the media during celebrations marking his 60th birthday, giving fans a glimpse into a relationship that had largely remained out of the spotlight.

Why the timing feels right

Sources quoted in reports claim Khan and Spratt have been living together as a family for more than a year and have built a stable life together.

Earlier this year, the actor spoke candidly about their relationship while discussing whether marriage was on the cards. Khan revealed that the couple had moved in together around the time of the release of Happy Patel and suggested that, emotionally, he already considered himself married.

At the time, he said any decision to formally tie the knot would be one they would make together in the future.

If reports are accurate, July 5 will see both families come together to celebrate that commitment in a private setting.

Family and new beginnings

Khan's personal life has long been marked by his close relationships with former wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao. Despite their separations, he has often spoken about the respect and affection he continues to have for both women and their families.

The actor and Rao announced their divorce in 2021 after 16 years of marriage and continue to co-parent their son Azad. Khan also shares children Ira and Junaid Khan with Dutta.

While neither Khan nor Spratt has confirmed the reports, the wedding speculation suggests the actor may soon be embarking on a new chapter, surrounded by the family ties he has always said remain central to his life.