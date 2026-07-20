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Salman Khan answers viral health concerns with one cheeky question: 'How is your health?'

Salman Khan appeared to respond to health speculation

Salman Khan answers viral health concerns with one cheeky question: 'How is your health?'

Days after his appearance at a public event prompted speculation online

Instagram/ beingsalmankhan
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJul 20, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Salman Khan appeared to respond to health speculation with a playful Instagram post.
  • Concern grew after videos from his recent Mumbai appearance went viral.
  • The actor is gearing up for the release of Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace.

Salman Khan has responded to the wave of concern over his health with a tongue-in-cheek message that appears to put the rumours to rest. Days after his appearance at a public event prompted speculation online, the actor shared a series of Instagram photos with a caption that quickly caught fans' attention.

"'Aap logon ki tabiyat kaisi hai' ('How is your health?')," Salman wrote, seemingly turning the spotlight back on those who had been discussing his appearance.

Salman Khan's playful reply wins over fans

The actor's post was widely seen as a light-hearted response to the speculation surrounding his health. Rather than directly addressing the rumours, Salman chose humour, with many fans appreciating the subtle dig.

Actor Mahhi Vij was among those who reacted, commenting, "toooo goooodddddd," alongside laughing emojis, while fans joined in on the joke in the comments section.

Why fans were concerned

The speculation began after Salman attended the inauguration of the Slum Rehabilitation Authority's (SRA) new Data Collection and Verification Support Centre (IT Server Room) in Mumbai, where he also handed over house keys to beneficiaries.

Videos and photographs from the event spread rapidly across social media, but instead of focusing on the inauguration, many users commented on the actor's appearance. Some said he looked noticeably lean and tired, while others expressed concern for his health and reflected on him growing older.

What's next for Salman Khan?

Earlier this month, Salman unveiled the first look from Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace, sharing a photograph of himself in the outdoors while showing off a muscular physique. The actor captioned the image simply: "MAATRUBHUMI."

Produced by Salma Khan under the Salman Khan Films banner, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace is directed by Apoorva Lakhia and stars Chitrangada Singh in a pivotal role alongside Salman. Originally slated for release in April, the film has been postponed, with a new release date yet to be announced.

Salman was most recently seen in a cameo as Jiva Mahala in Raja Shivaji. He will next be seen in Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace, which also features Chitrangada Singh, Mukesh Rishi and Ankur Bhatia.

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