Spain claim second World Cup with extra-time win over Argentina

SPAIN won their second World Cup on Sunday after Ferran Torres scored in extra time to secure a 1-0 victory over Lionel Messi's Argentina, before collecting the trophy from US president Donald Trump.

More than 80,000 fans packed the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, for a tense final in which Argentina's resistance and a series of cynical fouls kept Spain at bay until extra time.

The defending champions found it difficult to match Spain and their task became even harder when Enzo Fernandez was sent off in the 93rd minute after receiving a second yellow card for a reckless challenge on defender Pau Cubarsi.

Argentina rarely threatened in attack but stayed in the contest thanks to goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, who made a series of saves.

Spain, champions in 2010, had created most of the chances and finally broke the deadlock early in the second period of extra time.

The breakthrough came in the 106th minute when Nico Williams produced a brilliant knock-back for fellow substitute Torres, who smashed the ball high into the net.

Spain's players celebrated on the pitch after the final whistle, while Messi was in tears as he walked up to collect his runners-up medal.

A special moment for a rising star ✨



Pau Cubarsí receives the FIFA Young Player Award presented by @aramco#FIFAWorldCup #YoungPlayerAward pic.twitter.com/UkLVMQGYHA

— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 20, 2026





The presentation ceremony was led by Trump, who was loudly booed as he walked onto the pitch alongside FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

7 clean sheets. adidas Golden Glove winner. ⭐@adidasfootball pic.twitter.com/mME9QEIgNj

— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 20, 2026

Trump had to be asked by Infantino to move aside as he remained on stage while Spain lifted the trophy.

The 80-year-old also performed a brief version of his trademark "Trump dance".

An emotional Spain coach Luis de la Fuente said his players were a "source of pride" for the nation.

Spain captain Rodri, who won the player of the tournament award, said it was difficult to describe his emotions, 14 months after returning from a serious knee injury.

Rodri takes home the adidas Golden Ball 🏆@adidasfootball pic.twitter.com/duxTkrH5Bd

— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 20, 2026





"I think now we're like in a cloud," he said. "It's been a very tough time. I just want the new generations to see my example as an opportunity -- when you go down you can rise again."

Mbappé fires his way to the adidas Golden Boot 🔥@adidasfootball pic.twitter.com/B7czVjLCCU

— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 20, 2026





Messi exit?

Messi, 39, may have played his final World Cup match and can take enormous credit for leading his ageing side to the final after difficult knockout victories over Egypt and England.

But on Sunday he was largely kept quiet as Spain controlled possession with their passing game while also matching Argentina physically.

Argentina had been aiming to become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to retain the World Cup. Instead, Spain proved faster, younger and more effective.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni admitted Spain deserved to win.

"They were the better side -- that's the truth -- but I'll cherish the memory of (this team), of what they achieved, and of the value of making it this far," said Scaloni, who later broke down in tears at his post-match press conference.

"We have to place immense value on this because it takes so much effort," he added.

Half-time show

Musical headliners Madonna, Shakira, Justin Bieber, BTS and Coldplay were joined by Brazilian football icons Ronaldinho and Ronaldo, along with actors from "Ted Lasso", in the first-ever World Cup final half-time show.

The Super Bowl-style event also included a tribute to late football icon Pele and a performance of "Seven Nation Army" led by Gustavo Dudamel featuring musicians from the United States, Venezuela and Iran.

On Saturday, England beat France 6-4 in the third-place play-off to record their best finish since winning the tournament in 1966.

Kylian Mbappe became the competition's all-time leading scorer with 22 goals.

The France forward also won the Golden Boot with 10 goals, finishing two ahead of Messi to end the tournament as top scorer for the second successive World Cup.

The build-up to the tournament in Canada, Mexico and the United States was dominated by concerns over high prices, geopolitical tensions and fears that summer heat would make matches unplayable.

But the expanded tournament, which grew from 32 teams to 48, will be remembered for its football and the atmosphere it generated.

Trump has hailed the tournament as "the most successful sporting event, maybe in the history of the world".