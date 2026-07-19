Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Submit Guest Post

PV Sindhu becomes first Indian to win Japan Open title

She beats Japan's Akane Yamaguchi 21-17, 21-17 in Tokyo

sindhu-japan-open

India's Pusarla Venkata Sindhu poses on the podium after her victory against Japan's Akane Yamaguchi in their women's singles final match of the Japan Open badminton tournament at Tokyo Gymnasium in Tokyo on July 19, 2026.

(Photo by Yuichi YAMAZAKI / AFP via Getty Images)
Eastern Eye
By Eastern Eye Jul 19, 2026
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

INDIAN badminton star Pusarla Venkata Sindhu ended a title drought of almost two years at the Japan Open on Sunday (19) and said winning would give her "a lot of confidence".

Sindhu, a world champion in 2019 and Olympic silver medallist in 2016, beat Japan's Akane Yamaguchi 21-17, 21-17 in Tokyo to win the competition for the first time.

It was her first title since she won the Syed Modi India International in Lucknow in 2024.

Sindhu has set her sights on a medal on home soil when New Delhi hosts the world championships next month, and she said her win in Japan would boost her chances.

"This one was very important because playing in finals is one thing, but winning and getting that gold is a different thing altogether," the 31-year-old said.

"I'm happy that I'm on the positive side. This gives me a lot of confidence."

Sindhu was playing in her first final since winning in Lucknow, after losing in the semi-finals twice on badminton's world tour this year.

She is currently ranked number 10 in the world.

Sindhu jumped out to an early lead against world number three Yamaguchi and held on to take the first game.

She clinched the title when Yamaguchi hit a shot that was called in, only for Sindhu to overturn it with a challenge successfully.

"I had tears in my eyes because it was really important to me," Sindhu said. "I am working hard and focusing hard on myself.

"I kept believing that I could do it, even though a lot of people were wondering what was happening."

Popov wins men's title

France's Christo Popov captured the men's singles title, beating Japan's Koki Watanabe 21-11, 21-19 in the final.

It was Popov's third title of the year, following wins at the European Championships and German Open.

"It's a great performance, it's one of the biggest things I've done in my life," said world number five Popov, who was the fifth seed in Tokyo.

"I'm actually very happy to do it in Japan. I've always liked the country, the culture and respect."

Popov said his performances in Tokyo had convinced him that he can win a medal at the world championships.

"I know it's very difficult, way harder than here," the 24-year-old said. "I think the pressure is much higher as well and the players will be ready 100 per cent there.

"I want a medal, that's my goal."

China's Feng Yanzhe and Huang Dongping won the mixed doubles title, beating Hong Kong's Tang Chun Man and Tse Ying Suet 21-14, 14-21, 21-15.

South Korea's Kim Hye-Jeong and Kong Hee-yong won the women's doubles title after an epic battle against China's Jia Yifan and Zhang Shuxian, eventually triumphing 14-21, 21-15, 30-29.

Indonesia's Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Shohibul Fikri beat South Korean top seeds Kim Won-ho and Seo Seung-jae 21-19, 21-17 in the men's doubles final.

(AFP)

india badminton japan open pusarla venkata sindhu p v sindhu
Add EasternEye As Your Trusted Source
preferred source on google news

Related News

Messi, Yamal
Football

Spain stand between Messi and Argentina's World Cup title defence

Gill leads India to six-wicket win over England in first ODI
Cricket

Gill leads India to six-wicket win over England in first ODI

harry-kane-erling-haaland
Featured

FIFA World Cup: Kane plays down Haaland comparison before Norway clash

india-england-women-test
Cricket

Mandhana fifty puts India in control in inaugural women's Test at Lord's

More For You

Joe Root

Root reached his fifty from 76 balls, following his unbeaten 76 in India's six-wicket win in the opening ODI at Edgbaston on Tuesday.

Getty Images

Root's 99 not out guides England to series-levelling win over India

JOE ROOT's unbeaten 99 helped England beat India by four wickets in the second one-day international in Cardiff on Thursday, levelling the three-match series 1-1.

England were under pressure early after losing Ben Duckett to the first ball of the innings and slipping to 8-2 before Root steadied the chase.

Keep Reading Show less