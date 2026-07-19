PV Sindhu becomes first Indian to win Japan Open title

INDIAN badminton star Pusarla Venkata Sindhu ended a title drought of almost two years at the Japan Open on Sunday (19) and said winning would give her "a lot of confidence".

Sindhu, a world champion in 2019 and Olympic silver medallist in 2016, beat Japan's Akane Yamaguchi 21-17, 21-17 in Tokyo to win the competition for the first time.

It was her first title since she won the Syed Modi India International in Lucknow in 2024.

Sindhu has set her sights on a medal on home soil when New Delhi hosts the world championships next month, and she said her win in Japan would boost her chances.

"This one was very important because playing in finals is one thing, but winning and getting that gold is a different thing altogether," the 31-year-old said.

"I'm happy that I'm on the positive side. This gives me a lot of confidence."

Sindhu was playing in her first final since winning in Lucknow, after losing in the semi-finals twice on badminton's world tour this year.

She is currently ranked number 10 in the world.

Sindhu jumped out to an early lead against world number three Yamaguchi and held on to take the first game.

She clinched the title when Yamaguchi hit a shot that was called in, only for Sindhu to overturn it with a challenge successfully.

"I had tears in my eyes because it was really important to me," Sindhu said. "I am working hard and focusing hard on myself.

"I kept believing that I could do it, even though a lot of people were wondering what was happening."

Popov wins men's title

France's Christo Popov captured the men's singles title, beating Japan's Koki Watanabe 21-11, 21-19 in the final.

It was Popov's third title of the year, following wins at the European Championships and German Open.

"It's a great performance, it's one of the biggest things I've done in my life," said world number five Popov, who was the fifth seed in Tokyo.

"I'm actually very happy to do it in Japan. I've always liked the country, the culture and respect."

Popov said his performances in Tokyo had convinced him that he can win a medal at the world championships.

"I know it's very difficult, way harder than here," the 24-year-old said. "I think the pressure is much higher as well and the players will be ready 100 per cent there.

"I want a medal, that's my goal."

China's Feng Yanzhe and Huang Dongping won the mixed doubles title, beating Hong Kong's Tang Chun Man and Tse Ying Suet 21-14, 14-21, 21-15.

South Korea's Kim Hye-Jeong and Kong Hee-yong won the women's doubles title after an epic battle against China's Jia Yifan and Zhang Shuxian, eventually triumphing 14-21, 21-15, 30-29.

Indonesia's Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Shohibul Fikri beat South Korean top seeds Kim Won-ho and Seo Seung-jae 21-19, 21-17 in the men's doubles final.

(AFP)