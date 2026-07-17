Root's 99 not out guides England to series-levelling win over India

JOE ROOT's unbeaten 99 helped England beat India by four wickets in the second one-day international in Cardiff on Thursday, levelling the three-match series 1-1.

England were under pressure early after losing Ben Duckett to the first ball of the innings and slipping to 8-2 before Root steadied the chase.

The former captain guided England to the target of 234 with 35 balls to spare, setting up a series decider at Lord's on Sunday against the world's top-ranked ODI side.

Root faced 133 balls and hit nine fours. He finished unbeaten on 99 after the recalled Gus Atkinson pulled Prasidh Krishna for four to seal the win, leaving Root one run short of what would have been his 21st ODI century.

"In those conditions, on that pitch, to be there at the end and get the job done is probably the best feeling you can get in cricket," Root, the player of the match, told Sky Sports. "(I was left on 99) but that is not what you play for.

"You play to win games and this series is very much alive," added the 35-year-old after England arrived in Wales on a run of 14 defeats in their previous 20 ODIs.

"Sometimes you need to win scrappy and ugly and we now go to Lord's with everything to play for," said Root, who also praised England's revamped attack for restricting India to 233 all out.

England lost Duckett when he was caught behind off Jasprit Bumrah from the first ball of the innings. Jacob Bethell then edged a rising delivery from Krishna to wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan, leaving England 8-2.

Captain Harry Brook fell attempting a scoop, and when Sam Curran was caught by Kishan standing up to the stumps off Shivam Dube for 22, England were 94-4.

Root reached his fifty from 76 balls, following his unbeaten 76 in India's six-wicket win in the opening ODI at Edgbaston on Tuesday.

Will Jacks gave Root valuable support with 30 before backing away to leg and hitting paceman Gurnoor Brar straight to extra cover.

Root reacted in frustration as England slipped to 197-6, but he remained unbeaten to take the hosts to victory.

Earlier, Jofra Archer led England's bowling after Brook won the toss, taking 3-47.

India were 104-1 and looked set for a total of more than 300 with Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer at the crease.

However, England's short-ball tactics changed the innings. India, who were 178-3, lost their last seven wickets for 55 runs to be bowled out for 233 with six overs remaining.

"It was quite disappointing," said India captain Shubman Gill, who made 31 after scoring 80 at Edgbaston.

"We thought 300, 310 would be a good total after 25 overs but we lost too many wickets in the middle overs."

Kohli, who has already retired from Test and T20 international cricket, could be making his final appearance for India in Britain during this series.

The 37-year-old reached a run-a-ball fifty by driving Curran straight for four as chants of "Kohli, Kohli, Kohli" rang around the ground.

Iyer, who was dropped on 25, later hit leg-spinner Adil Rashid for a straight six.

England then removed Kohli when his top edge off Archer was caught by Rashid at third man before Archer struck with successive deliveries to leave India at 193-7.

(With inputs from agencies)