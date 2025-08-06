Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

India pull off 'Oval miracle'

The victory, which levelled the series 2–2, was celebrated by much of India’s 1.4 billion population and 2.5 million people of Indian origin in the UK.

India pull off 'Oval miracle'

Team India celebrates after taking Jamie Overton’s wicket on day five of the final Test at the Oval in London on Monday (4)

Amit Roy
By Amit RoyAug 06, 2025
Amit Roy
See Full Bio

THE Indian cricket team beat England in the fifth and final Test match on Monday (4) from a seemingly hopeless situation by six runs in what has been hailed as “the Oval miracle”.

The victory, which levelled the series 2–2, was celebrated by much of India’s 1.4 billion population, 2.5 million people of Indian origin in the UK, and 30 million across the diaspora as a defining moment in the nation’s history.

Former India player Navjot Singh Sidhu declared: “1.4 billion Indians proud of the Indian cricket team.”

Bollywood star Riteish Deshmukh spoke for the nation: “These are moments that will be etched in our memories for a life time. Hindustan Zindabad!!”

Coming on top of the UK-India Free Trade Agreement, the victory is being interpreted as further evidence of India rising.

India’s commerce and industry minister, Piyush Goyal, who accompanied the Indian prime minister Narendra Modi to Chequers for the FTA summit with Sir Keir Starmer, praised the “absolutely fantastic performance by our boys”.

Despite US president Donald Trump’s tariffs on India, the war in Gaza, and pressing domestic issues, Indian newspapers cleared their front pages for the Oval heroics. TV anchors declared cricket was “not just a matter of life and death but a lot more important than that”.

The hero was undoubtedly the fast bowler, Mohammed Siraj, who took 4/86 in England’s first innings and 5/104 in the second and was named player of the match. In a reverse of what happened in the Bollywood blockbuster Lagaan, he redeemed himself after stepping over the boundary line conceding six runs to Harry Brook when he was 19. The England batsman went on to score what appeared to be a match winning 111.

In the Times, the paper’s chief cricket correspondent, Michael Atherton, himself a former England cricket captain, eulogised him as “Mohammed Siraj, or ‘Siraj the Magnificent’ as he shall be known hereafter”. In India, TV presenter Rajdeep Sardesai, whose late father Dilip Sardesai was a Test cricketer, cleared the schedules to interview Siraj’s brother in Hyderabad (biryani will be served when he returns from England). “What a day. What a match!! Take a bow each and every one of you Indian cricketers! You have made is all very proud!” he said.

Author and Congress party MP Shashi Tharoor admitted on X: “Words fail me.... WHAT A WIN! Absolutely exhilarated & ecstatic for Team India on their seriesclinching victory against England! The grit, determination, and passion on display were simply incredible. This team is special. Shabash to our heroes.”

Meanwhile, in Britain it was suggested that Shubman Gill’s “never say die” young side were buoyed by the support of Indians in the crowd, not just at the Oval, but in all the five Test matches.

An English cricket writer noted that “the India team will have felt at home with the noise from the crowd”.

In the Daily Mail, former England player David Lloyd pointed out: “Even the supporters have been great. We’ve seen it before but cricket really is the be all and end all for them.” The Bharat Army, equipped with their dhols, was certainly out in force, undeterred by the high ticket prices.

One report has claimed that up to 20 per cent of British Asians support England when it plays India at cricket but this figure rises to 77 per cent when it comes to football.

But in the just concluded five match series, the evidence would indicate most British Indians were happy to fail the “Tebbit test” of loyalty to England. The former British prime minister, Rishi Sunak, called the Oval outcome “Unbelievable”, adding, “Gutted for England but what a series. Brook and Root’s stand, India’s comeback, (Chris) Woakes batting in a sling – iconic. Test cricket over five days…..there’s nothing like it.”

Atherton commented: “India deserved their draw; anything else would have been a travesty. They won more sessions over the five matches, a discrepancy skewed by the margin of victory at Edgbaston. They had the leading run-scorer, Gill, and the leading wicket-taker, Siraj. There were four Indian batsmen in the top six run-scorers — KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant and Gill — and four wicket-takers — Jasprit Bumrah, (Akash) Deep, (Prasidh) Krishna and Siraj — in the top six wicket-takers. They did not know when they were beaten; digging in at Old Trafford, and surging back at the Oval when all looked lost.”

Also in the Times, Simon Wilde wrote: “England could have won 3-1. India had good opportunities to win four Tests. But 2-2 was a fair result. Losing all five tosses, India fought many uphill battles.” The former England cricket captain, Mike Brearley, who is now a psychoanalyst, psychotherapist and motivational speaker, told Eastern Eye: “The series was great for Test cricket, absolutely absorbing, and the ‘right’ overall result happened. I suppose there is continuity under Shubman Gill of what (Sourav) Ganguly and (Virat) Kohli also achieved, (Mahendra Singh) Dhoni too, to make India really competitive. As Gill said, ‘We never give up’, and with his leadership they did indeed fight all the way. There was also an impression that Indian players are willing to be tough in confrontation as well as skilled and graceful – but India had already come a fair way along this path! It is good for the country that the players come from a wide range of secular India.”

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan wrote in the Daily Telegraph: “I turned up thinking England would win, but led by Mohammed Siraj, they were magnificent. With their player pool, you would expect them to be a skilful side, but they have so much heart and such a great attitude that means they are never beaten.”

And the Daily Telegraph’s chief cricket writer Scyld Berry began his piece with: “In my privileged existence of watching more than 500 Tests I have seen only a couple of finishes that have been as climactic as this Oval Test.”

Tim Wigmore, the paper’s deputy cricket correspondent, reminded readers of “the abiding theme of Siraj’s journey. The son of an auto-rickshaw driver, Siraj learnt the game playing in tennis-ball leagues in Hyderabad; the upbringing shaped his skinny style and full length. Siraj did not bowl with a hard ball until he was 20. A year later, he was representing his state. After this pulsating hour at the Oval, Siraj is now the author of a moment that will continue to be replayed throughout India’s Test history.”

In the Guardian, Barney Ronay wrote from the Oval: “Even the ceremonials at the end were part of the theatre, like the final act of a Shakespeare comedy when all returns to laughter, bonds are formed, hands shaken, misunderstandings corrected.” Looking beyond the cricket, the Oval result was analysed for Eastern Eye by the psychiatrist Raj Persaud: “The seesaw, roller coaster ride that was the Oval Test match, combines the emotional power of the close shave, with the fact cricket matters enormously to Indians in India, and indeed all over the world, not least because India is groping towards being a superpower but still, relatively, lacks success on the world stage in sport, art, culture, movies and science. This will all change with time, but until then, beating the rest of the world at cricket will embody enormous emotional significance and national pride for Indians.”

He emphasised: “It’s more than a sport, it’s a religion. But how much of this is really about an unconscious need still for revenge on the old colonial masters? Let’s not forget that the series was only drawn, and in my humble opinion, India, given all the money in the domestic game, should win, and should expect to win against anybody.

“We are on our way, but there remains a real danger, that too much money can also destroy the ability of the national team to win, because players are too distracted by local teams and local money. For all our national pride in the Indian cricket team, they are also fallible men. But the actual greatest moment of all, which embodies the true spirit of cricket, is the Indian team’s sporting acknowledgement, at their moment of triumph, of the huge courage of the final English player to take to the pitch, with a dislocated shoulder, hand in a sling, and in some pain, to fight to the bitter end. This was heroism of the highest order.

“I was reminded of CLR James’s immortal quote in Beyond a Boundary: ‘What do they know of cricket who only cricket know?’ This was inspired by Kipling’s poem, The English Flag, where he asks, ‘And what should they know of England who only England know?’ to celebrate the British Empire’s global reach. And India needs to look outside of itself to emulate that same reach today.”

Iain Wilton, author of C B Fry, King of Sport – the biography of the Englishman reveals new material on Fry’s friendship with the Indian cricketing legend Prince Ranjitsinhji – put the series in historical context for Eastern Eye: “It’s had everything and the image of Chris Woakes, batting with his arm in a sling, will be immortalised – rather like Colin Cowdrey (batting with a broken arm) at Lord’s in 1963. “I’m assuming that fewer (English) eyes were on Woakes and the Oval today than on Cowdrey and Lord’s in 1963!

But it’s surely been the finest set of Tests that Britain has hosted since the incredible Ashes series in 2005 when, at long last, England beat an Australian team containing so many all-time greats.

“It’s still great to have such an exciting series which has reminded everyone here that the Ashes aren’t the ‘be all and end all’ – so thank goodness for that!”

The power balance in world cricket has shifted from England to India, according to Andy Carter, author of Beyond the pale: Early Black and Asian Cricketers in Britain 1868-1945. His book provides the most comprehensive account of Indian cricket tours of the UK, starting with a Parsee team in 1888. He writes, too, of teams that came in 1911, 1932 and 1936, when it was even felt that the visitors from India, then a British colony, should be led by an English captain. In 1928, the Indian population of the UK was put at 7,128.

In an interview with Eastern Eye after the Oval Test, Carter spoke of the changes in British society: “Cricket is disappearing from state schools and played mainly in private schools. There are also British Asians playing for England. Cricket raises complicated questions of identity. Till the 1970s the MCC controlled cricket from Lord’s. There was an ICC but it deferred to the MCC. But after the IPL, the money is in India.

The power balance has shifted to India.” London based playwright Shomit Dutta, who received an Eastern Eye Arts, Culture & Theatre Award (ACTA) last year for his cricketing play, Stumped – he is a talented club cricketer himself – said: “Since the days of my first cricketing heroes—Kapil Dev, Ian Botham, Barry Richards—I have been more absorbed by individuals than teams. But with the passing of Norman Tebbit, I have found myself re-assessing my team affiliations. I have always supported England in the Ashes as fervently as any (other) Englishman.

“With the recent Oval Test, as with the whole England-India series, we witnessed two casts of incredibly gifted and varied cricketing characters in an extraordinarily tense and even contest. In a postTebbit-test environment, I have felt freer to support India just as those of Welsh, Scottish or Irish heritage have always been free to—indeed, expected to— support their ‘ancestral’ team. And yet the dramatist in me perhaps yearned for the very ending we got: an India win by the narrowest of margins to square a fiercely contested series. It was hard not to feel it was all scripted by the cricketing gods from on high, and it confirms my conviction that only in Test cricket, the supreme five-act form of the game, is such drama possible.”

cricketuk-india ftaindia vs england

Related News

'Sexism, transphobia and faith abuse rise in UK football'
Football

'Sexism, transphobia and faith abuse rise in UK football'

Vikrant Massey National Award
Entertainment

6 standout performances that prove National Award winner Vikrant Massey is this generation’s finest actor

Trump slaps 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods over Russian oil deals
News

Trump slaps 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods over Russian oil deals

More For You

Siraj breaks into top 15 after heroics in England series finale

India's Mohammed Siraj appeals successfully for the wicket of England's captain Ollie Pope during the fourth day of the fifth Test match against England, at the Oval cricket ground, in London, England. (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar)

Siraj breaks into top 15 after heroics in England series finale

INDIA fast bowler Mohammed Siraj has jumped to a career-best 15th spot in the ICC Test bowling rankings, following his match-winning performance in the final Test against England at The Oval.

Siraj’s fiery spell helped India snatch a dramatic six-run win, levelling the five-match series 2-2.

Keep ReadingShow less
India Champions team suit up in style with House of Cavani

The players were seen in House of Cavani’s Bond Navy blue blazer

UK PREMIER PR

India Champions team suit up in style with House of Cavani for WCL 2025

Highlights

  • House of Cavani styled the India Champions team during the World Championship of Legends 2025
  • Cricketers including Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, and Suresh Raina wore Cavani’s formalwear
  • Outfits included the Bond Navy blue blazer, Dakota beige chinos, and Ashley bi-stretch shirts
  • The team wore the brand to a pre-match press conference and dinner event
  • House of Cavani has 17 UK stores and is known for Italian-inspired menswear


29 July 2025, Birmingham – Leading menswear brand House of Cavani has partnered with the India Champions team for the World Championship of Legends 2025, styling the cricket legends for key events during the tournament.

Ahead of their opening match in the second season of WCL, the India Champions attended a press conference and team dinner dressed in Cavani’s signature pieces. The lineup included former international cricketers Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, and brothers Irfan and Yusuf Pathan.

Keep ReadingShow less
Esports as a Profession: From School LAN to International Championship

Esports as a Profession: From School LAN to International Championship

Esports as a profession may sound like a neon-soaked dream, but for today’s average gamer, it’s a winding journey that starts far from international arenas. From the first keystrokes in a crowded school computer lab to the roar of thousands at a world championship, this path demands equal parts passion and persistence. It isn’t a fairy tale spun in code — behind every victory screen is a story of late nights, hard lessons, and the refusal to quit.

In the beginning, the aspiring competitor often treats gaming as casual fun. They might toss a few credits into online slots between rounds of their favorite shooter, just to unwind. Yet those same hands that click for leisure soon learn precision and reaction time. This duality — play and practice — lays the groundwork for something greater. As they navigate both chance and strategy, the casual hobby morphs into a calling that refuses to be ignored.

Keep ReadingShow less
​Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj reacts after taking the wicket of Jamie Smith on the fifth and final day of the fifth Test between England and India at The Oval in London on August 4, 2025.

Getty Images

Siraj stars as India beat England in Oval thriller to tie series 2-2

MOHAMMED SIRAJ delivered a match-winning performance as India defeated England by six runs in the fifth Test at the Oval on Monday (4), levelling the five-match series 2-2.

Siraj claimed five wickets for 104 runs in the second innings, including a decisive spell of 3-9 on the final morning, to secure India’s narrowest Test victory. England, chasing 374, were bowled out for 367.

Keep ReadingShow less
Washington-Sundar-Getty

Washington Sundar hits Atkinson for 6 runs during day three of the fifth Test between England and India at The Oval on August 02, 2025. (Photo: Getty Images)

Jaiswal century, Sundar fifty set up India’s strong position in Oval Test

YASHASVI JAISWAL scored a hundred and Washington Sundar hit a quick fifty as India set England a target of 374 in the final Test at the Oval. Mohammed Siraj then dismissed Zak Crawley with the last ball of the third day to boost India’s chances of levelling the series.

India were bowled out for 396 in their second innings on Saturday, leaving England to chase 374 with two days remaining. Siraj yorked Crawley for 14 with just two balls left, leaving England at 50-1 at stumps. Ben Duckett remained unbeaten on 34, with England needing 324 more runs.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us