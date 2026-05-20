Taijul Islam leads Bangladesh to historic series sweep over Pakistan

SPINNERTaijul Islam took six wickets to lead Bangladesh to a 78-run win over Pakistan in the second Test and clinch a famous 2-0 series win on Wednesday (20).

Pakistan, who started the fifth day on 316-7 chasing a record 437, were bowled out for 328 in the first session in Sylhet after Mohammad Rizwan hit a valiant 94.

It was Bangladesh's first Test series win at home against Pakistan and a second successive sweep after their 2-0 triumph on Pakistani soil in 2024.

The win marked another major milestone for Bangladesh, who secured four successive Test series victories for the first time in their history.

"It's difficult to explain the emotions of that final hour because Pakistan were batting really well and we were under pressure," Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto said.

"But compared to previous matches, we controlled our emotions better and avoided panic.

"Every player and member of the support staff contributed, and as captain I feel very proud of the team's work ethic."

Wicketkeeper Rizwan kept Pakistan in the hunt for an unlikely win with a 166-ball stay after the visitors had slumped to 162-5 on day four.

Rizwan put on an eighth-wicket partnership of 54 with overnight partner Sajid Khan, who made 28.

Taijul broke through to dismiss Sajid for his 18th Test five-wicket haul and pace bowler Shoriful Islam had Rizwan caught in the next over to end Pakistan's resistance.

'We had our chances'

"It's never good to lose games," said Pakistan skipper Shan Masood. "In both matches we had significant chances, but we need to reflect on where we lost the game in batting, bowling and fielding if we want to move forward as a side."

Taijul took the final wicket of Khurram Shahzad to return second-innings figures of 6-120 and trigger the Bangladesh celebrations.

Taijul's four wickets on Tuesday had left Pakistan in deep trouble.

Former captain Babar Azam counter-attacked with 47 before wicketkeeper Litton Das produced a stunning catch off Taijul.

Captain Masood made 71, while Salman Ali Agha added 71 in a crucial 134-run sixth-wicket stand with Rizwan before Taijul broke through.



Taijul, a left-arm spinner also took 3-67 during Pakistan's first innings 232.

Litton, who was named player of the match, scored 126 in Bangladesh's first-innings 278. Veteran batsman Mushfiqur Rahim scored 137 in the second to guide Bangladesh to 390, with contributions from Mahmudul Hasan Joy (52) and Litton (69).

The 39-year-old Mushfiqur was named player of the series for his 253 runs in two matches.

Bangladesh won the opening Test by 104 runs.

(AFP)