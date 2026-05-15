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Sarah Taylor named England men’s fielding coach for New Zealand series

The 36-year-old won the Twenty20 and 50-over World Cups with England in 2009

Sarah Taylor named England men’s fielding coach for New Zealand series

FILE PHOTO: Sarah Taylor.

(Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)
Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasMay 15, 2026
Pramod Thomas

Pramod Thomas is an assistant editor at Eastern Eye, where he covers British Asian affairs and key developments in UK politics and business. With two decades of journalism experience, his areas of interest include business, international affairs, current events, arts and culture. 

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Highlights

  • Sarah Taylor will serve as fielding coach during England’s three-Test series against New Zealand starting on June 4
  • The former England wicketkeeper becomes the most senior female coach with a major England men’s sports team
  • England managing director Rob Key praised Taylor, calling her “one of the best in the business”

FORMER England women's wicketkeeper Sarah Taylor has been named as fielding coach for the men's team during next month's Test series against New Zealand in a landmark appointment.

Taylor, a World Cup winner in 2017, recently worked as an assistant coach to Andrew Flintoff with the second-string England Lions men's team.

But the 36-year-old has broken new ground as the most senior female coach with a major England men's sports team.

Taylor, whom former Australia gloveman Adam Gilchrist once called the "best wicketkeeper in the world", joined the coaching staff of county side Sussex in 2021 and coached Hundred franchise Manchester Originals the following season.

In 2015, Taylor became the first woman to play first-grade, or senior club-level cricket, in Australia for Northern Districts.

'One of the best in business'

Taylor will work with England in their three-Test series against New Zealand, starting on June 4.

"She's done a lot of work in the Lions," said England's managing director of men's cricket Rob Key. "We've been thoroughly, unbelievably impressed with her and the way that she goes about her business.

"I just think she's one of the best in the business at what she does."

England have dropped opener Zak Crawley and selected Emilio Gay as Ben Duckett's likely opening partner in a reshaped squad for the first test against New Zealand at Lord's from June 4.

One of Taylor's former England teammates, Alex Hartley, has previously worked as a spin coach for Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League, with Ireland's Cath Dalton also on the staff as a fast-bowling coach.

In football, Marie-Louise Eta was named as interim boss of Bundesliga club Union Berlin in April while in tennis, Britain's three-time major champion Andy Murray worked with Amelie Mauresmo.

(Agencies)

ecbengland men's cricketsarah taylorengland cricket coaching staff

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