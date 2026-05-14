Anthropic rolls out Claude for Small Business with 15 pre-built workflows

Highlights

Claude for Small Business integrates with QuickBooks, PayPal, HubSpot, Canva and Google Workspace.

Includes 15 workflows for finance, HR, marketing and operations.

Anthropic will run free AI training workshops in 10 US cities, starting in Chicago.

Anthropic has launched Claude for Small Business, a new product built to help smaller companies handle everyday tasks without needing any technical know-how.

It was introduced on 13 May and works through Claude Cowork, Anthropic's business platform that can browse the web, manage files and carry out tasks on a user's behalf.

The product connects Claude to apps that small businesses already use, such as QuickBooks, PayPal, HubSpot, Canva, DocuSign, Google Workspace and Microsoft 365.

The way it works is simple. A business owner connects their apps, asks Claude to handle a task, and checks the result before anything goes out. Nothing is sent, posted or paid without the owner's approval first.

This launch marks a change in direction for Anthropic. So far, most big AI companies have focused on selling to large businesses.

Anthropic is now going after smaller firms too, seeing it as a market with real long-term potential alongside its bigger clients.

Daniela Amodei, co-founder and president of Anthropic, said: "Claude for Small Business runs inside the tools owners already rely on, like QuickBooks, PayPal, and HubSpot, and takes on the work that piles up after hours, like planning payroll, chasing invoices, or kicking off a marketing project.

People run the business, and Claude helps take the late-night work off their plates."

What it can do

The platform comes with 15 ready-made workflows and 15 pre-built skills across finance, operations, sales, marketing, HR and customer service. One of the key features is payroll planning.

Claude can look at a business's cash position, put together a 30-day forecast, spot overdue payments and line up reminders for the owner to check and send.

For monthly accounts, Claude can go through the books, flag any transactions that do not match up, put together a simple profit-and-loss summary and prepare a neat month-end report to share with an accountant.

There are also tools for chasing invoices, reviewing contracts, sorting leads and planning marketing content.

These are exactly the kinds of jobs that tend to pile up and eat into a small business owner's evenings.

The launch puts Anthropic up against OpenAI and Google more directly, both of which have been growing their own AI tools for businesses.

Anthropic is hoping that by putting Claude inside apps small businesses already use every day, it can win a steady base of users and build up subscription income beyond its big corporate deals.

To get the word out, Anthropic is planning a tour across 10 US cities, starting in Chicago. At each stop, it will run free AI training workshops for up to 100 local small business owners.

The company has also teamed up with PayPal to offer a free online course called AI Fluency for Small Business, which is designed to teach owners how to use AI tools safely and practically in their daily work.