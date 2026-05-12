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'Money Heist' returns as Netflix prepares to expand the franchise beyond the original series

Fans are now speculating whether a sixth season or character-led spin-offs are in development

'Money Heist' returns as Netflix prepares to expand the franchise beyond the original series

The announcement hints at multiple spin-offs and franchise expansion plans

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMay 12, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Netflix has confirmed the return of the Money Heist universe
  • The announcement hints at multiple spin-offs and franchise expansion plans
  • Álvaro Morte revealed the news during the premiere of Berlin season two in Seville
  • Fans are now speculating whether a sixth season or character-led spin-offs are in development

Netflix signals a bigger future for the Money Heist universe

Netflix has officially confirmed that the world of Money Heist is returning, but the streamer appears to be thinking far beyond a simple continuation of the original series.

The announcement came through a teaser released by Netflix alongside a statement suggesting that the franchise is entering a larger expansion phase, potentially involving multiple spin-offs connected to the La Casa de Papel universe.

The platform described the series as a story that “never stopped growing, evolving and surprising” audiences, adding that “the revolution never ends”.

Rather than announcing a direct new season, Netflix positioned the upcoming projects as part of an expanding franchise built around the global popularity of Money Heist.

Álvaro Morte reveals the news at Berlin premiere

The return of the franchise was announced by Álvaro Morte, who played the Professor in the original series, during the world premiere event for Berlin season two in Seville.

The second season of the spin-off series is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on May 15.

The teaser released by Netflix has already sparked heavy speculation among fans, particularly because it avoids confirming whether the next chapter will be a full Money Heist season six, standalone spin-offs or a combination of both.

One shot in particular, showing hands uncovering a gold bar, quickly became a major talking point online.

- YouTube youtu.be

More spin-offs could already be in development

Reports in Spanish media have also fuelled speculation about where the franchise could head next.

According to El País, Vancouver Media, the production company founded by Money Heist creator Álex Pina, is reportedly developing a four-episode mini-series centred on Colonel Tamayo, played by Fernando Cayo.

If confirmed, the project would further expand Netflix’s strategy of building individual stories around characters from the original heist drama.

Since its debut, Money Heist has evolved from a Spanish crime drama into one of Netflix’s biggest international franchises.

The original series followed a group of robbers carrying out elaborate heists involving the Royal Mint of Spain and later the Bank of Spain, becoming a global streaming phenomenon in the process.

With Berlin already extending the story world and new projects now teased, Netflix appears determined to keep the franchise alive long after the original gang’s final robbery.

netflixspinoffsmoney heist

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