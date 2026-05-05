Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Met Gala 2026: From Isha Ambani to Ananya Birla, south Asian stars turn heritage into high fashion

These appearances highlighted how south Asian attendees interpreted “Fashion Is Art” through material

Simone Ashley, Isha Ambani, Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra

Simone Ashley, Isha Ambani, Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMay 05, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • Karan Johar and Isha Ambani lead a fashion-forward south Asian presence
  • Designers draw on art history, kalamkari and couture innovation
  • Jewellery, sculpture and textile heritage shape a distinct narrative on the carpet

Art history and couture collide

Karan Johar marked his Met Gala debut in a custom look by Manish Malhotra, drawing directly from the works of Raja Ravi Varma. The ensemble featured a hand-painted cape bordered with zardozi, where mythological imagery was treated as living canvas rather than reference.

Karan Johar at Met Gala 2026 Karan Johar Getty Images

Isha Ambani took a sculptural approach in a gold sari-gown by Gaurav Gupta. Woven with gold threads, the piece was paired with heirloom jewellery and a jasmine-inspired hair sculpture, merging traditional adornment with a contemporary silhouette.

Isha Ambani at Met Gala 2026 Isha AmbaniGetty Images

Natasha Poonawalla leaned into the theme through collaboration with Marc Quinn. She wore the sculptural Orchid Pectoral, layered over a white couture gown by Dolce & Gabbana, presenting the body as a site for art.

Natasha Poonawalla at Met Gala 2026 Natasha PoonawallaGetty Images

Identity, material and modern expression

Ananya Birla made her debut in a futuristic black couture look by Robert Wun, paired with a stainless steel mask by Subodh Gupta. The metallic element functioned as both concealment and statement, introducing questions of identity and visibility.

Ananya Birla at Met Gala 2026 Ananya Birla Getty Images

Simone Ashley opted for a silver chain minidress by Stella McCartney. Constructed to create the illusion of nudity, the piece explored the relationship between exposure and structure, aligning with the exhibition’s focus on the body beneath.

Simone Ashley at Met Gala 2026 Simone AshleyGetty Images

Heritage as living archive

From Jaipur’s royal family, Gauravi Kumari wore a gown by Prabal Gurung that incorporated an original chiffon saree once owned by Gayatri Devi. Padmanabh Singh also wore Gurung, reinforcing the link between archival garments and modern tailoring.

Gauravi Kumari at Met Gala 2026 Gauravi Kumari Getty Images


Padmanabh Singh and Gauravi Kumari at Met Gala 2026 Padmanabh Singh and Gauravi KumariGetty Images

Sudha Reddy returned in a creation by Manish Malhotra built around the “Tree of Life” motif, drawn from kalamkari traditions. The design used textile storytelling to anchor the look in heritage.

Sudha Reddy at Met Gala 2026 Sudha ReddyGetty Images

Malhotra himself appeared on the carpet in a black bandhgala, paired with an architectural cape inspired by Mumbai. The ensemble reflected his continued focus on craftsmanship, presenting Indian design as both structure and narrative.

Manish Malhotra at Met Gala 2026 Manish MalhotraGetty Images

Set against the backdrop of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, these appearances highlighted how south Asian attendees interpreted “Fashion Is Art” through material, memory and meaning, positioning craft and culture at the centre of the global fashion conversation.

met gala 2026fashionmanish malhotraisha ambanikaran joharnatasha poonawallaananya birlasimone ashley

Related News

atiha-sen-gupta
Entertainment

Atiha Sen Gupta's landmark play returns to Tara Theatre

Nitin-Ganatra-asian-artists
Entertainment

Nitin Ganatra: South Asian stories still have to prove their commercial worth

Why Do Energy Crashes Happen During Workouts?
Fitness

Why Do Energy Crashes Happen During Workouts?

More For You

Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor likely to reunite for upcoming superhero project

The film could mark their fifth on-screen collaboration

Getty Images

Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor likely to reunite for upcoming superhero project

Highlights

  • Salman Khan teams up with Raj & DK for a superhero project backed by Mythri Movie Makers
  • Kareena Kapoor Khan is in advanced talks, with discussions yet to be finalised
  • The film could mark their fifth on-screen collaboration

A familiar pairing returns to a new genre

A potential reunion between Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan is gathering momentum, this time within the framework of a superhero film. The project, helmed by Raj & DK and backed by Mythri Movie Makers, would see Khan step into the genre for the first time.

The pairing has previously appeared together in films such as Bodyguard, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Kyon Ki... and Main Aurr Mrs Khanna. A return would not only extend their screen history but also place them in a markedly different cinematic space.

Keep ReadingShow less