Website Logo
  • Tuesday, May 02, 2023
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Socialite Natasha Poonawalla’s Met Gala look creating buzz; fans call her ‘best dressed’

Stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania gave a shout-out to Natasha’s Met Gala look.

Photo credit: Natasha Poonawalla/Instagram

By: Mohnish Singh

Natasha Poonawalla never stops surprising with her unconventional and striking fashion choices, especially, if it is Met Gala, she has to be unique. The socialite-fashionista sported a structured gown with mirror-work finishing for Met Gala 2023. She opted for a sleek ponytail that she adorned with silver accessories.

Sharing the pictures on her Instagram handle, Natasha wrote, “Karl …a line of beauty #metgala2023.”

Stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania gave a shout-out to Natasha’s Met Gala look. She posted fire emojis on her photos. A fan wrote, “She nails it every damn time.” Another fan wrote, “That’s it! The best dressed is here. I’m sleeping bye.”

Keeping the gilded glamour theme of last year in mind, Natasha wore designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s ensemble. Her saree with bustier and elaborate jewellery gave the Met Gala 2022 red carpet a dash of Indian elegance.

Referred to as “fashion’s biggest night out,” the Met Gala is a fundraising benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The event welcomes stars, young creatives, and industry paragons The annual fundraiser began in 1948. Publicist Eleanor Lambert came up with the idea to raise money for the newly opened Costume Institute exhibit.

This year’s theme is “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” based on the new Costume Institute exhibition exploring the work of the iconic designer. Lagerfeld, who died in 2019 at the age of 85, spent decades creating clothes for Balmain, Patou, Chloe, Fendi, and Chanel in addition to his own namesake label.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

FASHION
Met Gala 2023: Did you know Alia Bhatt’s white gown was made using 100,000 pearls?
FASHION
Isha Ambani makes Met Gala appearance in a black saree gown
Hollywood News
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas twin in black at Met Gala 2023
Hollywood News
Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt set to turn heads at Met Gala 2023
Entertainment
Alia Bhatt poses with Indian fashion designer Prabal Gurung ahead of MET Gala 2023
Entertainment
Priyanka Chopra reveals why she idolises Angelina Jolie
Entertainment
Women’s bodies precious, the more covered they are the better they will be:…
Entertainment
Kangana Ranaut bats for same-sex marriages in India
Entertainment
Pakistan court dismisses petition seeking ownership over Raj Kapoor’s Haveli in Peshawar
NEWS
Police stop AR Rahman’s Pune concert
NEWS
Jock Zonfrillo, MasterChef Australia judge and author, dies at 46
Entertainment
Sonam Kapoor to perform word piece at King Charles III’s coronation concert
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW