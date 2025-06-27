Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

“I won’t always be grateful” says Nadiya Hussain after BBC axes her cookery show

Nadiya’s message received widespread support from fans and fellow public figures

Nadiya Hussain

She also reassured her followers that “exciting” new projects are on the way

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJun 27, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Key points

  • Nadiya Hussain confirms BBC will not renew her cookery series
  • Bake Off winner challenges expectations to remain “grateful”
  • She says hard work and talent, not luck, brought her success
  • Celebrities, including Annie Lennox and Fearne Cotton, show support

BBC ends decade-long collaboration with Bake Off star

Nadiya Hussain has spoken out after the BBC decided not to commission another cookery programme with her. The popular TV chef, who won The Great British Bake Off in 2015, shared her views on social media, stating that she “won’t always be grateful” and should not be expected to remain silent about career setbacks.

The decision ends a nearly 10-year working relationship between the broadcaster and Hussain, who has hosted several well-received cookery shows under the BBC banner. In her latest Instagram video, she addressed the public’s reaction and emphasised her right to expect more from her career.

“Gratitude shouldn't be a muzzle”

In a video message posted on Instagram, Hussain said she had received numerous messages urging her to be grateful following the show's cancellation. She described how growing up in an immigrant household had shaped her understanding of gratitude.

“Grateful for being let in, grateful for having work—even if underpaid, grateful for safety—even if it meant silence,” she explained. “Gratitude became something that I was expected to wear like a uniform.”

She continued: “I am allowed to feel more than just thankful. I am a human being, and I am allowed to feel angry when I’m treated unfairly. I’m allowed to want better for myself and for my family.”

Challenging the idea that people from marginalised backgrounds must constantly express gratitude for any opportunities, she said: “We didn’t come here just to survive; we came here to live, to grow, to contribute, to belong—not as a guest, but as a person who has rights and dreams and dignity.”

Hussain concluded, “So no, I won’t always be grateful. I got here through hard work, through determination, through talent. I got here because I’m good at what I do.”

Public support pours in

Nadiya’s message received widespread support from fans and fellow public figures. TV presenter Fearne Cotton responded with a series of heart emojis, while musician Annie Lennox praised her statement, writing: “Gratitude should never become a silencing muzzle—as you so rightly say!”

Rahul Mandal, who won Bake Off in 2018, commented: “So true. Thanks so much for speaking up.” TV doctor Amir Khan also backed her remarks, stating: “Exactly this! Well said.”

Nadiya’s track record with the BBC

Since winning Bake Off when it aired on the BBC, Hussain has fronted several successful cookery series for the broadcaster. These include Nadiya Bakes, Nadiya’s Fast Flavours, and Nadiya’s Simple Spices. She is also a published author of cookbooks and children’s titles.

Earlier this month, the BBC issued a statement on the programming decision: “After several wonderful series, we have made the difficult decision not to commission another cookery show with Nadiya Hussain at the moment.”

However, the broadcaster emphasised that it remains open to future collaborations and that Nadiya is “a much-valued part of the BBC family”.

What’s next for Nadiya?

While a new BBC project is not in the pipeline, Nadiya has hinted at future ventures. In a previous post addressing the show’s cancellation, she said she is now focusing on “being [her] most authentic self” and is looking forward to working with people who “believe in [her] talent”.

She also reassured her followers that “exciting” new projects are on the way.

social mediacookingnadiya hussain

Related News

​Masum
UK

Habibur Masum convicted of murdering estranged wife in front of baby

Anusha Mani playback
Entertainment

Anusha Mani: From playback to primetime

Air India flight crash
Asia

India declines UN investigator’s participation in Air India crash probe: Report

More For You

Post Office scandal trials 'unlikely before 2028'

FILE PHOTO: A Post Office van parked outside the venue for the Post Office Horizon IT inquiry at Aldwych House on January 11, 2024 in London. (Photo: Getty Images)

Post Office scandal trials 'unlikely before 2028'

THE people responsible for the Post Office Horizon scandal may not face trial until 2028, according to the senior police officer leading the investigation.

Commander Stephen Clayman has said that the process is taking longer because police are now looking at a wider group of people, not just those directly involved in decisions about the faulty Horizon computer system, reported the Telegraph.

Keep ReadingShow less
starmer-getty

A total of 126 Labour MPs had publicly supported a move to block the proposals, marking the biggest rebellion under Starmer’s leadership so far. (Photo: Getty Images)

getty images

Starmer government softens welfare cuts after Labour MPs revolt

THE GOVERNMENT has backtracked on plans to reduce disability and sickness benefits following a major rebellion by MPs from within the Labour Party.

Care minister Stephen Kinnock confirmed on Friday that concessions had been made to address concerns raised by lawmakers who opposed the proposed reforms. This comes just days after prime minister Keir Starmer had said he would continue with the changes.

Keep ReadingShow less
Harshita Brella: Delhi court refuses protection for husband

Harshita Brella (Photo: Northamptonshire Police)

Harshita Brella: Delhi court refuses protection for husband

THE Delhi High Court has refused immediate relief to a man whose wife Harshita Brella was murdered in the UK, after he approached the court fearing arrest on domestic cruelty charges.

The vacation bench of justices Pratibha M Singh and Rajneesh Kumar Gupta heard the petition from Pankaj Lamba, who was challenging a magistrate's May 1 order declaring him a proclaimed offender.

Keep ReadingShow less
Parliament celebrates 90th birthday of Bestway's Sir Anwar Pervez

Sir Anwar Pervez with his family

Parliament celebrates 90th birthday of Bestway's Sir Anwar Pervez

CURRENT and former MPs from all parties gathered at the House of Commons to celebrate the 90th birthday of Sir Anwar Pervez, the founder of retailer Bestway Group.

The event took place in the Churchill Room and was hosted by Lord Choudrey. Guests included former Lord chancellor Sir Brandon Lewis, former ministers Tom Tugendhat and Lord Maude, and MPs from Conservative, Labour and Liberal Democrat parties, according to a statement.

Keep ReadingShow less
UK living standards 'to stagnate through 2030'

FILE PHOTO: People walk over London Bridge during morning rush hour in London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

UK living standards 'to stagnate through 2030'

LIVING standards in Britain look set to barely grow over the rest of the decade and poorer households are likely to suffer a drop, in part due to a welfare squeeze, according to a report published by a thinktank on Thursday (26).

Median household incomes after taxes, benefits including pensions and housing costs are on course to rise by a total of just one per cent more than inflation by the 2029/30 fiscal year, the Resolution Foundation said. Lower-income families are expected to see a one per cent fall.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc