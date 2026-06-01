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Tube strikes to go ahead on Tuesday and Thursday if talks fail

RMT drivers are due to walk out over TfL’s “continued refusal to engage meaningfully with the union’s concerns over the proposed compressed four-day working arrangements”.

Tube strikes
London Tube strike hits again as drivers reject four-day week plan, midday shutdown expected
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Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraJun 01, 2026
Vivek Mishra

Vivek Mishra is an assistant editor at Eastern Eye covering British Asian affairs and developments in UK and South Asian politics. With 14 years of experience in digital journalism, his interests include politics, international relations, business, current affairs and sports.

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TWO 24-hour Tube strikes are set to go ahead on Tuesday and Thursday after Transport for London (TfL) and the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) failed to reach an agreement over the voluntary introduction of a four-day working week with condensed hours.

RMT drivers are due to walk out over TfL’s “continued refusal to engage meaningfully with the union’s concerns over the proposed compressed four-day working arrangements”.

TfL described the strikes as “disappointing” but said talks aimed at preventing the action were planned for Monday, the BBC reported.

TfL said it hopes to run at least half of Tube services. The Circle and Piccadilly lines will not operate, while the Metropolitan line will not run between Baker Street and Aldgate. The Central line will be suspended between White City and Liverpool Street.

Services are expected to start later and finish earlier, with no service before 06:30 BST or after 21:00. Disruption is also expected on the mornings of 3 and 5 June. Buses, London Overground, the Elizabeth line, DLR and trams will continue running but are expected to be busier.

RMT said members had “raised serious concerns around fatigue, longer shifts, reduced flexibility and the impact these proposals could have in a safety-critical role”.

TfL chief operating officer Claire Mann said the “completely voluntary” four-day week was designed to “improve work-life balance”, the BBC reported.

london transportlondon undergroundrmttfltube strikes

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