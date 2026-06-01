Dua Lipa swaps traditional wedding gown for Schiaparelli suit as she marries Callum Turner in London

Highlights

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner tied the knot in an intimate London ceremony on 31 May

The singer wore a bespoke Schiaparelli skirt suit inspired by 1970s bridal fashion

The couple married at Old Marylebone Town Hall after more than two years together

A modern bridal statement for the singer's big day

Dua Lipa chose tailored elegance over a traditional wedding dress as she married actor Callum Turner in a private ceremony in London on Saturday (31 May).

The couple exchanged vows at Old Marylebone Town Hall before emerging to cheers from onlookers and photographers gathered outside the historic venue.

Rather than opting for a classic bridal gown, the singer embraced a contemporary look with a bespoke white skirt suit by Schiaparelli, designed by Daniel Roseberry. The outfit featured structured tailoring, gold bijou buttons and an asymmetric skirt hemline that added a modern edge to the bridal ensemble.

A nod to 1970s glamour

Lipa's wedding look drew comparisons with the iconic bridal style of Bianca Jagger, blending vintage influences with modern couture.

She completed the ensemble with a wide-brimmed hat by Stephen Jones, white gloves and a Serpenti necklace from Bvlgari crafted in white gold and set with diamonds. Pointed Christian Louboutin heels added the finishing touch.

The singer wore her hair in soft, loose curls and carried a bouquet of white daffodils as she left the ceremony smiling alongside her new husband.

Turner complemented his bride's fashion-forward look in a bespoke double-breasted navy Ferragamo suit.

The actor paired the sharply tailored suit with a matching navy shirt and silk tie, creating a monochromatic look that reflected the understated style of the intimate celebration.

From romance rumours to marriage

The couple were first linked in January 2024 when Lipa was seen supporting Turner at an after-party for the television series Masters of the Air. Subsequent public appearances, including outings following the Grammy Awards and BAFTA celebrations, fuelled speculation about their relationship.

They later confirmed their romance on social media, regularly sharing glimpses of their life together.

Engagement rumours intensified in early 2025 when Lipa was seen wearing a diamond ring. She publicly confirmed the engagement in June that year, while Turner later spoke warmly about their future together during an interview in September.

Their wedding marks the latest chapter in a relationship that has attracted widespread attention from fans, with images from the ceremony quickly circulating across social media.