Dua Lipa engaged to Callum Turner after a year of dating, calls it ‘a really special feeling’

After months of speculation, Dua Lipa has officially confirmed her engagement to British actor Callum Turner. The pop star shared the news in a recent interview, calling it an emotional and meaningful step in their relationship.
The couple, who have been together for over a year, first met in London and reconnected a year later under unexpected circumstances. Dua described their journey as one filled with “sliding doors moments,” including discovering they were reading the same book the night they re-met.
The story behind the ring that has everyone talking
Lipa’s engagement ring, now a regular feature on her social media, has sparked plenty of buzz. But behind the sparkle was an extremely thoughtful gesture. Turner collaborated with Dua’s sister, Rina, and her closest friends to design the piece. Set on a bold gold cigar band, the centre diamond, likely an old European cut, is estimated to be worth between £160,000 and £216,000 (₹1.6 crore to ₹2.2 crore).
“I’m obsessed with it,” Dua admitted. “It’s so me. It’s nice to know the person you’re going to spend the rest of your life with knows you that well.” She praised Turner for creating something deeply personal instead of following traditional trends.
Dua Lipa opens up about her future with Callum Turner in a recent interviewGetty Images
Fans first suspected something was up during Christmas 2024, when Dua posted a photo wearing the ring. But it wasn’t until the interview that she finally confirmed the news, saying, “Yeah, we’re engaged. It’s very exciting.”
No wedding plans yet, but the excitement is real
Dua is currently on her Radical Optimism world tour, while Turner is filming the sci-fi series Neuromancer for Apple TV. Despite the excitement, they haven’t set a date yet.
“I’ve never really thought about what kind of bride I’d be,” Dua shared. “But now, all of a sudden, I’m wondering, what would I wear?”
Callum Turner and Dua Lipa at the Met Gala Getty Images
The couple is in no rush, choosing instead to enjoy this new chapter quietly. “It’s the decision to grow old together,” she said, “and that feels really special.”