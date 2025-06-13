Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Dua Lipa engaged to Callum Turner after a year of dating, calls it ‘a really special feeling’

The singer revealed that Turner proposed with a custom-designed diamond ring after secretly planning it with her sister and close friends.

Dua Lipa Engaged to Callum Turner After a Year Together

Dua Lipa confirms engagement to Callum Turner after months of speculation

Instagram/dualipa
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiJun 13, 2025
Pooja Pillai

See Full Bio

After months of speculation, Dua Lipa has officially confirmed her engagement to British actor Callum Turner. The pop star shared the news in a recent interview, calling it an emotional and meaningful step in their relationship.

The couple, who have been together for over a year, first met in London and reconnected a year later under unexpected circumstances. Dua described their journey as one filled with “sliding doors moments,” including discovering they were reading the same book the night they re-met.


The story behind the ring that has everyone talking

Lipa’s engagement ring, now a regular feature on her social media, has sparked plenty of buzz. But behind the sparkle was an extremely thoughtful gesture. Turner collaborated with Dua’s sister, Rina, and her closest friends to design the piece. Set on a bold gold cigar band, the centre diamond, likely an old European cut, is estimated to be worth between £160,000 and £216,000 (₹1.6 crore to ₹2.2 crore).

“I’m obsessed with it,” Dua admitted. “It’s so me. It’s nice to know the person you’re going to spend the rest of your life with knows you that well.” She praised Turner for creating something deeply personal instead of following traditional trends.

Dua Lipa Engaged to Callum Turner After a Year TogetherDua Lipa opens up about her future with Callum Turner in a recent interviewGetty Images


Fans first suspected something was up during Christmas 2024, when Dua posted a photo wearing the ring. But it wasn’t until the interview that she finally confirmed the news, saying, “Yeah, we’re engaged. It’s very exciting.”


No wedding plans yet, but the excitement is real

Dua is currently on her Radical Optimism world tour, while Turner is filming the sci-fi series Neuromancer for Apple TV. Despite the excitement, they haven’t set a date yet.

“I’ve never really thought about what kind of bride I’d be,” Dua shared. “But now, all of a sudden, I’m wondering, what would I wear?”

Dua Lipa Engaged to Callum Turner After a Year TogetherCallum Turner and Dua Lipa at the Met Gala Getty Images


The couple is in no rush, choosing instead to enjoy this new chapter quietly. “It’s the decision to grow old together,” she said, “and that feels really special.”

british actorcallum turnerengagementpop starwedding plansringrelationship rumoursdua lipa

Related News

Major Delays on M62 After Lorry Crash and Fuel Spill
UK

Major delays on M62 after lorry crash causes fuel spill

Air-India-Phuket-Reuters
Asia

Bomb threat forces Air India flight back to Thai island

Najmuddin Saifuddin & Brothers Deliver Qawwali Masterclass
Entertainment

Najmuddin Saifuddin & Brothers deliver a soul-stirring qawwali masterclass across the UK

Diageo eyes £1.6bn sale of Royal Challengers Bengaluru: report
Cricket

Diageo eyes £1.6bn sale of Royal Challengers Bengaluru: report

More For You

Fearless Documentary Honor Windrush Women for Modern Britain
In the Fearless documentary, Windrush generation women reflect on their lives in post-war Britain
Instagram/dopdaniel/alt_africa_

‘Fearless’ documentary honours Windrush women who built modern Britain but were written out of history

They were the nurses, cleaners, activists, and everyday heroes who arrived in Britain with little more than courage and determination. Now in their 80s and 90s, six women who helped rebuild the UK after the Second World War are finally getting their due in Fearless, a powerful new documentary that brings their remarkable stories to the big screen.

Launching on Windrush Day (22 June), the film will tour select cinemas across London through July, with post-screening Q&As featuring the directors and cast. It celebrates the lives of Sheila Daniel, Aileen Edwards, Maggie Kelly, Anne Gaché, Nashattar Kang, and Nages Amirthananthar, women of Caribbean, Irish, and South Asian descent who came to Britain as part of the Windrush generation and beyond.

Keep ReadingShow less
Kannappa Trailer on June 13-Akshay Kumar, Prabhas & Mohanlal

Akshay Kumar Prabhas and Mohanlal join forces for the grand saga Kannappa

Instagram/kannappamovie

Vishnu Manchu’s 'Kannappa' trailer drops June 13 with Akshay Kumar, Prabhas and Mohanlal in the mythological epic

The buzz around Vishnu Manchu’s epic film Kannappa is steadily building, and now, fans finally have a date to mark. The official trailer of the much-awaited mythological action drama is set to release on 13 June, just two weeks before its global theatrical premiere on 27 June.

Star-studded ensemble brings myth to life

Keep ReadingShow less
Sunjay Kapur Dies After Swallowing a Bee During Polo Match

A bee flew into his mouth and stung him while he was on the field

X / sunjaykapur

Sunjay Kapur, polo enthusiast and Karisma Kapoor’s ex-husband, dies after swallowing a bee

Sunjay Kapur, a prominent industrialist and polo patron, passed away at the age of 53 in the United Kingdom after reportedly suffering a heart attack during a polo match. Kapur was also known for being the former husband of Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor.

Tragic incident on the polo field

The incident occurred during a polo match where Kapur was representing his team, Aureus. According to reports, a bee flew into his mouth and stung him while he was on the field, triggering a fatal heart attack. Despite the rapid arrival of medical assistance, he could not be revived.

Keep ReadingShow less
Chitrangda Singh Joins Housefull 5 and Raat Akeli Hai 2

Chitrangda Singh

Chitrangda Singh on reclaiming her space in Bollywood with 'Housefull 5' and Netflix’s 'Raat Akeli Hai 2'

Whether taking long breaks or making unpredictable choices, Chitrangda Singh has always followed her own rhythm in a notoriously fast-paced film industry.

The ever-graceful actress adds fresh chapters to her cinematic journey with two dramatically different projects. Just a week ago, she made a splash on the big screen in the mega-budget comedy multistarrer Housefull 5, part of a popular franchise. Next, she will shift gears for Raat Akeli Hai 2 – the dark, layered Netflix sequel to the gripping whodunnit that captivated audiences during lockdown.

Keep ReadingShow less
Bhool Chuk Maaf review

'Bhool Chuk Maaf' streaming on Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime

Bhool Chuk Maaf review: Bollywood time-loop comedy runs out of fresh ideas

After a last-minute cancelled theatrical release and a court order forcing a limited cinema screening weeks later, the Bollywood comedy Bhool Chuk Maaf is now finally available on streaming platform Amazon Prime.

The film follows a man desperate to marry the love of his life. In order to win over her father, he goes to great lengths to impress him. Everything goes according to plan – until the haldi ceremony, which takes place the day before the wedding. He suddenly finds himself stuck in a time loop, reliving that exact same day over and over again. No one believes him, and tensions begin to mount.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc