Dua Lipa goes braless in a sheer dress at Chaplin Gala after romantic holiday with fiancé Callum Turner

The singer's daring fashion choice follows a sun-soaked getaway and marks one of her first public outings since her engagement.

Dua Lipa turns heads in a sheer black dress at the 50th Chaplin Award Gala in New York

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiApr 29, 2025
Dua Lipa turned heads at the 50th Chaplin Award Gala in New York, stepping out in a daring sheer dress that left little to the imagination. The singer confidently flaunted her figure in the see-through ensemble, going braless while her stylish thong peeked through the delicate fabric.

Her outfit was far from the only standout detail. A bold gold necklace and matching chunky earrings added a touch of glamour, while her sleek, straight hair and striking red lipstick kept the look polished. She carried a small clutch that perfectly matched the dress, completing the chic yet edgy vibe.

Dua Lipa pairs her daring outfit with bold gold jewellery and a matching clutchGetty Images


The event, held at Lincoln Center, celebrates legendary English actor Charlie Chaplin and is a major fundraiser. Dua took her time on the red carpet, striking poses and flashing her signature pout for photographers.

This isn’t the first time the pop star has embraced sheer fashion. Back in March, she wore a similar transparent outfit during a performance in Sydney. Her latest appearance follows a romantic getaway with her fiancé, actor Callum Turner. The couple, who got engaged last December, have been inseparable, with friends calling them "deeply in love" and fully committed to their future together.

Fresh from a tropical getaway with fiancé Callum Turner, Dua brings high fashion to film’s big nightGetty Images


Her appearance at the gala marks one of her first major public events since the engagement. While the night was about honouring film history, Dua brought a whole modern edge to the evening and remains one of pop’s biggest style influencers.

From poolside bikini snaps to high-fashion red carpet looks, Dua Lipa is keeping her public appearances unpredictable and fans are clearly here for it.

