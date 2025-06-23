Bianca Censori steps out braless in a sheer top and micro shorts during New York outing with Kanye West

Quick highlights
- Bianca Censori was spotted in NYC on 21 June wearing a sheer top and leather micro shorts.
- Kanye West dressed in his usual covered-up style with a pop of blue in his shoelaces.
- The couple’s appearance follows a reconciliation earlier this year after a brief split.
- Censori has drawn criticism for her increasingly revealing outfits and recent distracted driving allegations.
Bianca Censori turned heads once again as she stepped out in New York City with her husband, Kanye West, wearing a sheer black top with no bra and ultra-short leather shorts. The couple were spotted walking through the city on Saturday, 21 June, continuing their string of public appearances in bold fashion choices and controversial moments.
The Australian model and Yeezy designer, known for her fashion, paired her see-through top with open black stilettos and newly styled long hair with feathered bangs, a departure from her previous slicked-back bun look. The 30-year-old’s outfit left little to the imagination, once again igniting online chatter about her fashion evolution and public persona since marrying West in December 2022.
Bianca Censori's sheer outfit sparks debate online
Censori's revealing look in NYC quickly made the rounds online, fuelling both admiration and criticism. While her daring wardrobe has become a signature, this appearance came days after she was seen in an edible candy bra set on another city outing, raising fresh questions about her public image.
Her fashion choices often reference Kim Kardashian, West’s ex-wife, from beachy waves to plunging bodysuits. Social media comparisons are frequent, especially as Censori adopts a similar visual style with a more explicit edge.
Kanye West and Bianca Censori file lawsuit against celebrity dentist Dr. Thomas Connelly, alleging reckless drug administration and exploitation Youtube Screengrab
Kanye West and Bianca Censori's relationship post-split
The couple’s latest appearance comes just months after a reported breakup in February, triggered by West’s ongoing controversies, including antisemitic statements and the promotion of offensive merchandise. A source close to the situation had described that phase as “potentially unsurvivable” for their marriage.
However, by April, the pair had reconciled and resumed their public outings, including a headline-making visit to a sex shop. Since then, West has publicly embraced Censori as his “submissive partner,” even reposting fan messages that describe her as obedient and loyal to him.
Bianca Censori and Kanye West outing raises eyebrows amid rumours of relationship tension Instagram/whoopsee.it
Their relationship continues to draw attention, both for its unpredictable fashion statements and the provocative dynamic they openly embrace.