Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Bianca Censori steps out braless in a sheer top and micro shorts during New York outing with Kanye West

Their latest public appearance adds to the couple’s growing reputation for unconventional fashion and PDA.

Bianca censori

Bianca Censori and Kanye West walking hand in hand in New York City

Instagram/pagesix
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiJun 23, 2025
Pooja Pillai

See Full Bio

Quick highlights

  • Bianca Censori was spotted in NYC on 21 June wearing a sheer top and leather micro shorts.
  • Kanye West dressed in his usual covered-up style with a pop of blue in his shoelaces.
  • The couple’s appearance follows a reconciliation earlier this year after a brief split.
  • Censori has drawn criticism for her increasingly revealing outfits and recent distracted driving allegations.

Bianca Censori turned heads once again as she stepped out in New York City with her husband, Kanye West, wearing a sheer black top with no bra and ultra-short leather shorts. The couple were spotted walking through the city on Saturday, 21 June, continuing their string of public appearances in bold fashion choices and controversial moments.

The Australian model and Yeezy designer, known for her fashion, paired her see-through top with open black stilettos and newly styled long hair with feathered bangs, a departure from her previous slicked-back bun look. The 30-year-old’s outfit left little to the imagination, once again igniting online chatter about her fashion evolution and public persona since marrying West in December 2022.


Bianca Censori's sheer outfit sparks debate online

Censori's revealing look in NYC quickly made the rounds online, fuelling both admiration and criticism. While her daring wardrobe has become a signature, this appearance came days after she was seen in an edible candy bra set on another city outing, raising fresh questions about her public image.

Her fashion choices often reference Kim Kardashian, West’s ex-wife, from beachy waves to plunging bodysuits. Social media comparisons are frequent, especially as Censori adopts a similar visual style with a more explicit edge.

Kanye West and Bianca CensoriKanye West and Bianca Censori file lawsuit against celebrity dentist Dr. Thomas Connelly, alleging reckless drug administration and exploitation Youtube Screengrab


Kanye West and Bianca Censori's relationship post-split

The couple’s latest appearance comes just months after a reported breakup in February, triggered by West’s ongoing controversies, including antisemitic statements and the promotion of offensive merchandise. A source close to the situation had described that phase as “potentially unsurvivable” for their marriage.

However, by April, the pair had reconciled and resumed their public outings, including a headline-making visit to a sex shop. Since then, West has publicly embraced Censori as his “submissive partner,” even reposting fan messages that describe her as obedient and loyal to him.

Bianca Censori\u2019s Daring Sheer Look Draws Attention in MallorcaBianca Censori and Kanye West outing raises eyebrows amid rumours of relationship tension Instagram/whoopsee.it


Their relationship continues to draw attention, both for its unpredictable fashion statements and the provocative dynamic they openly embrace.

bold fashion choiceskanye westcontroversial momentsbianca censori

Related News

Ronak Paw elected president of Lohana community organisation
UK

Ronak Paw elected president of Lohana community organisation

Mahesh Liloriya
Michael jackson
Art & Culture

From a McDonald's to a nightclub: The strange afterlife of Michael Jackson’s giant statues

Meenakshi jayan
Entertainment

Meenakshi Jayan wins best actress at Shanghai International Film Festival for Malayalam film 'Victoria'

Billy Porter joins Lady Phyll to celebrate 20 years of UK Black Pride at Queer Britain
Trending

Billy Porter joins Lady Phyll to celebrate 20 years of UK Black Pride at Queer Britain

More For You

Trisha’s birthday post with Thalapathy Vijay and her dog sparks dating rumours

Trisha Krishnan’s birthday post with Thalapathy Vijay and her dog renews dating rumours

Instagram/trishakrishnan

Trisha’s birthday post with Thalapathy Vijay and her dog sparks dating rumours

Quick highlights

• Thalapathy Vijay turned 51 on 22 June 2025
• Trisha Krishnan’s birthday post shows Vijay with her dog, Izzy
• Fans speculate about a relationship as the post goes viral
• Trisha’s mother’s reaction adds fuel to the dating buzz

Keep ReadingShow less
Ezra miller

Ezra Miller attends the 'Justice League' photocall

Getty Images

Ezra Miller feels "remorse" over past behaviour and hints at Hollywood return

Quick highlights

• Ezra Miller made their first major appearance in years at Cannes 2024.
• They said their relationship with Hollywood remains “tentative”.
• Miller is co-writing a new film with Die My Love director Lynne Ramsay.
• They acknowledged remorse for past behaviour and said writing helped during solitude.

Keep ReadingShow less
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dosanjh in a still from Sardaar Ji 3 set for overseas release only

IMDB

Diljit Dosanjh and Hania Aamir film 'Sardaar Ji 3' skips India release after backlash over Pakistani cast

Quick highlights

  • Sardaar Ji 3 won’t release in India due to rising tensions with Pakistan.
  • Pakistani actress Hania Aamir's casting sparks controversy.
  • Trailer is geo-blocked in India; film to release overseas on 27 June.
  • Netizens accuse Diljit Dosanjh of being “anti-national”.

Diljit Dosanjh’s much-anticipated horror-comedy Sardaar Ji 3 will not be screened in Indian cinemas. Instead, the film will only be released in international markets on 27 June, after calls for a boycott intensified online due to the inclusion of Pakistani actors, particularly Hania Aamir. The move follows the tragic Pahalgam terror attack and renewed enforcement of the entertainment industry’s ban on cross-border collaborations.

Keep ReadingShow less
Abishek & Nirmal

We’re also both very physical with our humour and play off each other well

Instagram/ theabishekkumar

Abishek & Nirmal return with chaotic new comedy show at Soho and Edinburgh Fringe

After a smash-hit UK debut, India’s most-watched crowd-work comedy duo is back – and this time, they’re armed with an even wilder new show. Abishek and Nirmal: The Great Indian Positivity House invites audiences into a bizarre world where you can anonymously confess your darkest deeds and most questionable opinions.

Staged at Soho Theatre in London from July 21–25, the show will then head to the Edinburgh Fringe in August. It promises their signature fast-paced crowd work and razor-sharp improvisation. With no two shows ever the same, they aim to make every night unrepeatable and unforgettable. Eastern Eye caught up with the dynamic duo to talk about comedy chemistry, on-stage secrets and their biggest influences.

Keep ReadingShow less
Grenfell Uncovered

The emotional core of Grenfell Uncovered

YouTube/ Netflix

Netflix documentary 'Grenfell Uncovered' receives praise for powerful retelling of tower tragedy

Grenfell Uncovered, Netflix’s new feature-length documentary about the 2017 Grenfell Tower disaster, has been widely praised by reviewers and early viewers for its serious and emotionally resonant portrayal of one of the UK’s worst modern tragedies.

Directed by Olaide Sadiq, the film retraces the events leading up to the fire that claimed 72 lives and sparked a national reckoning over building safety, housing policy, and corporate responsibility.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc