Bianca Censori steps out in 'risky outfit' again en route to luxury rehab clinic in Mallorca

The architect and Kanye West’s wife was seen arriving with a recovery coach amid ongoing personal and public drama.

Bianca Censori

Bianca Censori has become known for her bold fashion choices and public appearances that often spark conversation

By Pooja PillaiApr 23, 2025
Bianca Censori, wife of rapper Kanye West, was seen in Mallorca, Spain, stepping out in a revealing outfit that caught the attention of many not just for its boldness, but also because of where she was headed. Dressed in a sheer black ensemble paired with a thong bodysuit, the Australian architect was reportedly on her way to a luxury mental health clinic.

Photos obtained by TMZ show Censori arriving at a facility in Palma, accompanied by a security team and Jayne Fitzmaurice, a professional affiliated with The Balance, an upscale wellness centre known for offering discreet, high-end mental health and addiction treatment. Fitzmaurice is not only a certified recovery coach but also works closely with individuals navigating personal and emotional challenges.

It’s not yet confirmed why Censori was visiting the clinic, but The Balance is known for catering to clients looking to address stress, burnout, and deeper psychological concerns in a private setting. The visit follows days of media attention surrounding Kanye West, after he made disturbing claims in a recent outburst that drew widespread criticism. Despite the storm around her husband, Censori appeared calm and composed during the sighting.

This trip also comes just days after she was photographed having dinner with West in another Spanish town. The couple, who had been rumoured to be taking a break from each other, were seen dining together, sparking speculation about a possible reunion. While Kanye wore his usual oversized hoodie, Bianca stuck to her trademark figure-hugging style, both seemingly unfazed by the public attention.

Though West wasn’t present at the facility visit, the moment has raised questions about how both are coping behind the scenes. Censori’s fashion choices often grab headlines, but this appearance hinted at something deeper. Maybe a moment of pause, reflection, or maybe just seeking support.

While the headlines continue to swirl, one thing’s clear: behind the curated images and attention-grabbing outfits, there may be a more personal journey unfolding, one that doesn’t always play out on stage or social media.

