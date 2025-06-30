'Squid Game' season 3 finale sparks backlash as fans call ending rushed and disappointing

Quick highlights:

Squid Game season 3 finale premiered on Netflix on 27 June, concluding the global hit series.

Fans on X criticised the ending, calling it rushed, unsatisfying, and emotionally hollow.

Audience score on Rotten Tomatoes drops to 51%, while critics maintain a solid 81% rating.

Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk described the final season as “darker and more hopeless”.

Netflix’s Squid Game may have wrapped up with its third and final season, but many fans are far from satisfied. While critics have praised the final episodes for their intensity and message, a large portion of the audience has taken to social media to criticise what they call a “rushed and meaningless” ending. The divide has become even clearer with the show’s Rotten Tomatoes audience score falling to 51%.

Viewers say Squid Game season 3 finale lacked payoff

Despite its reputation as one of Netflix’s most gripping dramas, Squid Game season 3 has received heavy backlash from longtime fans. Many took to X, calling the final six episodes a “waste of time” and slamming the decision to end major characters’ arcs abruptly. The central character, Seong Gi-hun, returns to the games in a broken state after the failed rebellion in season 2, but viewers say his emotional arc fizzled out in an unsatisfying face-off with the Front Man.

The show’s signature psychological games returned with more brutality, including a hide-and-seek game in a surreal Van Gogh-inspired maze and a deadly jump rope over a bridge. But despite the visual spectacle, audiences felt the storytelling was muddled. “The finale felt like they gave up,” one user wrote. “No payoff, no depth, just a spiral to nothingness.” Others pointed out the lack of emotional resonance and character development, especially for new contestants.

Critics praise the season’s bold vision, but fans remain unconvinced

While audience reactions have been polarised, critics offered a more favourable take. On Rotten Tomatoes, Squid Game season 3 currently holds an 81% critic score, with reviewers applauding the performances, especially Lee Jung-jae’s restrained portrayal of Gi-hun. Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk had warned early on that this season would be “more bleak” and “without hope,” and many reviewers acknowledged the philosophical weight behind the grim narrative.

Still, fans expected more from a series that once redefined genre television. With no plans for a fourth season, it seems Squid Game’s final message, that the system cannot be dismantled by one man, landed too quietly for a franchise that began with such explosive promise.