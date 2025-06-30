Skip to content
'Squid Game' season 3 finale sparks backlash as fans call ending rushed and disappointing

While critics praised the final season for its dark tone and strong performances, viewers say it failed to live up to the show's legacy.

Squid Game season 3

Critics praise Squid Game season 3 for its performances and bleak storytelling

Netflix
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiJun 30, 2025
Pooja Pillai
Pooja was born in Kochi and raised on a mix of newspapers, pop culture, and too many questions. She studied Communicative English and Journalism before earning her Master’s in Journalism from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, and began her career interning at The Times of India and Channel I'M — where she later became a news anchor, scripting and presenting her own stories. Between deadlines, she’s worked across digital media platforms, covering politics, gender, pop culture, cinema, and everything in between. She has interviewed actors, creators, and changemakers, and occasionally edits her own video content — thanks to being certified in Photoshop and InDesign. In 2025, she joined the Asian Media Group in her first “official” newsroom gig, where she now covers entertainment, lifestyle, and the layered realities of South Asian identity. She believes storytelling should feel personal — even when it’s public — and likes to write not to please, but to provoke, question, and occasionally stir the pot.
Quick highlights:

  • Squid Game season 3 finale premiered on Netflix on 27 June, concluding the global hit series.
  • Fans on X criticised the ending, calling it rushed, unsatisfying, and emotionally hollow.
  • Audience score on Rotten Tomatoes drops to 51%, while critics maintain a solid 81% rating.
  • Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk described the final season as “darker and more hopeless”.

Netflix’s Squid Game may have wrapped up with its third and final season, but many fans are far from satisfied. While critics have praised the final episodes for their intensity and message, a large portion of the audience has taken to social media to criticise what they call a “rushed and meaningless” ending. The divide has become even clearer with the show’s Rotten Tomatoes audience score falling to 51%.

Viewers say Squid Game season 3 finale lacked payoff

Despite its reputation as one of Netflix’s most gripping dramas, Squid Game season 3 has received heavy backlash from longtime fans. Many took to X, calling the final six episodes a “waste of time” and slamming the decision to end major characters’ arcs abruptly. The central character, Seong Gi-hun, returns to the games in a broken state after the failed rebellion in season 2, but viewers say his emotional arc fizzled out in an unsatisfying face-off with the Front Man.

The show’s signature psychological games returned with more brutality, including a hide-and-seek game in a surreal Van Gogh-inspired maze and a deadly jump rope over a bridge. But despite the visual spectacle, audiences felt the storytelling was muddled. “The finale felt like they gave up,” one user wrote. “No payoff, no depth, just a spiral to nothingness.” Others pointed out the lack of emotional resonance and character development, especially for new contestants.

Critics praise the season’s bold vision, but fans remain unconvinced

While audience reactions have been polarised, critics offered a more favourable take. On Rotten Tomatoes, Squid Game season 3 currently holds an 81% critic score, with reviewers applauding the performances, especially Lee Jung-jae’s restrained portrayal of Gi-hun. Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk had warned early on that this season would be “more bleak” and “without hope,” and many reviewers acknowledged the philosophical weight behind the grim narrative.

Still, fans expected more from a series that once redefined genre television. With no plans for a fourth season, it seems Squid Game’s final message, that the system cannot be dismantled by one man, landed too quietly for a franchise that began with such explosive promise.

