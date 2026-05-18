JLR and GM eye £900m contract to replace Britain’s ageing military Land Rovers

Britain plans to replace thousands of ageing military vehicles under a contract worth around £900 million.

Carmakers facing pressure from EV transition and Chinese competition are increasingly turning towards defence contracts.

Defence spending across Europe jumped 14 per cent last year to around £638 billion ($864 billion).

Britain’s growing defence spending plans are beginning to pull major carmakers into the military vehicle business, as companies search for new revenue streams amid mounting pressure on the global automotive industry.

Jaguar Land Rover, General Motors and Ineos Automotive are among the firms competing for a Ministry of Defence contract estimated to be worth around £900 million. The deal involves supplying thousands of new military 4x4 vehicles to replace Britain’s ageing fleet of Land Rovers and Austrian-made Pinzgauer trucks currently used by the armed forces.

The vehicles are expected to be deployed across the British Army, Royal Navy and Royal Air Force for patrol, reconnaissance and logistics operations, with the first deliveries planned around 2030.

The contract comes as defence budgets across Europe continue to rise sharply following growing geopolitical tensions and Nato’s push for rearmament. Britain has committed to raising defence spending to 5 per cent of GDP by 2035, while military spending across Europe increased 14 per cent last year to roughly £638 billion ($864 billion), according to figures from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

For carmakers, the defence sector is increasingly emerging as an attractive fallback at a time when the industry is grappling with expensive electric vehicle transitions, slowing demand in some markets and growing competition from Chinese manufacturers.

Carmakers look beyond civilian roads

The shift is not limited to Britain.

In Germany, Volkswagen has reportedly discussed using one of its factories to build heavy-duty military trucks linked to anti-missile systems. In France, Renault recently repurposed part of a production facility to manufacture drones for the French government.

Now British defence contracts are beginning to attract similar interest.

Jaguar Land Rover would be one of the highest-profile names to re-enter the defence market if its bid succeeds. The company has not produced military vehicles since the original Land Rover Defender line ended production in Solihull in 2016.

Mark Cameron, a managing director at JLR responsible for the Defender brand, reportedly said the company planned to “again begin supplying UK-designed and -engineered light logistics vehicles” for defence and emergency service sectors. He added that the company would explore partnerships with organisations including the Ministry of Defence.

General Motors is pursuing the contract through a partnership with BAE Systems and NP Aerospace. The consortium plans to use Chevrolet-based vehicles manufactured in the US before modifying them for military use in Britain.

Gilbert Nelson, vice-president for sales and marketing at GM Defence, reportedly compared the current defence expansion to wartime industrial mobilisation during the Second World War, when the company supplied military trucks to British and US forces.

Britain’s ageing military fleet heads for replacement

The Ministry of Defence is initially expected to procure around 3,000 vehicles under the programme, though the wider replacement effort could eventually cover more than 7,800 ageing military vehicles currently in service.

The fleet will include logistics trucks, patrol vehicles and armoured reconnaissance models. Companies bidding for the deal are still waiting for clarity on final vehicle numbers, with industry sources linking delays to the government’s yet-to-be-finalised defence investment plan.

Alongside JLR and GM, Ineos Automotive is bidding with defence partner SMT using its Grenadier 4x4 platform. The company reportedly pointed to existing use of the Grenadier by counter-terrorism police units in Germany and France.

Other contenders include Babcock International using modified Toyota vehicles, Germany’s Rheinmetall with Mercedes-based models, and General Dynamics with Ford pickup trucks.

A government spokesperson reportedly said Britain wanted domestic industry to play a “central role” in delivering the next generation of military mobility vehicles expected to enter service by 2030.