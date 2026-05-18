Tushar Kumar sworn in as UK’s youngest Indian-origin mayor at 23

Highlights

Elected as councillor at age 20 while studying Political Science at King's College London.

Mother Cllr Parveen Rani previously served as Deputy Mayor of Hertsmere.

WD6 Food Support announced as Mayor's chosen charity for the year.

A 23-year-old councillor has become the youngest Indian-origin mayor in British history after his formal appointment in Elstree and Borehamwood.

Cllr Tushar Kumar was officially elected as Mayor on 13th May during a ceremony at Fairway Hall in Borehamwood.

The event brought together councillors, faith leaders, civic leaders, community groups, residents and family members. Cllr Linda Smith was appointed as deputy mayor.

Mayor Kumar first entered local politics at just 20 years old while studying Political Science at King's College London.

In his acceptance speech, he said the appointment was the greatest privilege of his life and expressed hope it would encourage more young people to get involved in local democracy and public service.

"I hope my appointment sends a positive message to young people that age should never be a barrier to making a difference in your community," mayor Kumar said.

He thanked the outgoing mayor, Cllr Dan Ozarow, for his service to the town over the past year.

Mayor Kumar also paid tribute to his mother, Cllr Parveen Rani, calling her one of his greatest inspirations.

She previously served as deputy mayor of Hertsmere and currently works as Global Envoy for Film and Television.

Mayor Kumar outlined his priorities for the coming year, stating he wanted to be "a mayor who is present for the community" and stands alongside residents and local organisations. He announced WD6 Food Support as his chosen charity for the year.

The new mayor emphasized the importance of supporting local charities, volunteers and community organisations working across Elstree and Borehamwood.

Her Grace Visakha Dasi, president of ISKCON Bhaktivedanta Manor, was named as the mayor's Chaplain for the year and offered a prayer during the ceremony.