5 biggest revelations from Kylie Minogue’s new Netflix documentary 'Kylie'

Highlights

Netflix’s Kylie explores the singer’s rise, relationships and career turning points

The series revisits heartbreak, criticism and major creative risks

From Michael Hutchence to Nick Cave, the documentary reveals unexpected stories

Netflix’s new documentary series Kylie takes a closer look at the life behind Kylie Minogue’s polished public image. From career-defining moments to deeply personal memories, the series revisits the experiences that shaped one of pop music’s most enduring stars. Here are five of the biggest takeaways from the opening episodes.

1. “I Should Be So Lucky” was created under pressure

One of Kylie’s most famous songs almost came together by accident. The documentary reveals that after arriving in London at 19 to record with Stock Aitken Waterman, she was reportedly forgotten in a waiting room while producers focused on other commitments. With Kylie due to fly back to Australia, the team had only a short amount of time left to write and record a track. That rushed session eventually produced “I Should Be So Lucky”, the hit that launched her music career.

2. Michael Hutchence had a lasting impact on her life

The documentary spends considerable time exploring Kylie’s relationship with INXS frontman Michael Hutchence. She recalls him helping her view life differently and encouraging her to become more confident in making creative decisions. Looking back, Kylie suggests that connection remained difficult to replace and speaks candidly about the effect his death had on her.

The singer has remained one of pop\u2019s more private figures Getty Images

3. Jason Donovan struggled with Kylie’s success

Kylie and Jason Donovan became household names together through Neighbours, but the documentary reveals there was tension as their careers began moving in different directions. Donovan admits feeling jealous as Kylie’s music career accelerated, acknowledging that he struggled with seeing her rise while wondering why the same opportunities had not arrived for him.

4. Nick Cave found Kylie’s fans intimidating

One of the more unexpected stories centres on Nick Cave and Kylie’s collaboration on Where the Wild Roses Grow. Cave recalls performing alongside Kylie on Top of the Pops and being overwhelmed by the intensity of her fanbase. He describes feeling caught off guard by how fiercely protective fans were of the singer.

5. Kylie believes one stage reinvention went too far

The documentary also revisits Kylie’s Let’s Get To It era, when she embraced a more provocative image and performance style. Looking back at the backlash surrounding those shows, Kylie admits some choices may have pushed things too far. The period became one of the singer’s earliest attempts at breaking away from expectations and redefining herself on her own terms.